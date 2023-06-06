Prince Harry Targets Piers Morgan In Historic Court Testimony: 'Makes Me Feel Physically Sick'

Piers Morgan has a long and documented history of criticism against Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle . However, the beef between the two goes far beyond mere insults, as the former editor of the Daily Mirror is a big part of one of the lawsuits against the British tabloids filed by the Duke of Sussex. He has accused the newspaper of phone-hacking, eavesdropping on his conversations, as well as some from his mother Princess Diana before her 1997 death. In a written statement, Harry told London’s High Court that the thought of Morgan’s actions makes him feel “physically sick.”

Prince Harry took the stand June 6 in the trial that he and other celebrities are participating in against Mirror Group Newspapers, Deadline reports. He had strong words for the TV personality in regards to the thought of Piers Morgan listening in to his mother’s private phone conversations when he was with the Daily Mirror. The Spare author’s statement read:

The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother’s private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me) and then having given her a ‘nightmare time’ three months prior to her death in Paris, makes me feel physically sick

He went on to say that he and his wife have experienced numerous personal attacks at the hands of Piers Morgan in an attempt to force Prince Harry to back down from the lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers. The younger son of King Charles III continued in the statement:

Unfortunately, as a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan has consistently denied any knowledge of phone hacking during his tenure at the Daily Mirror, where he served as editor from 1995 to 2004. HIs disdain for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, is widely known. Morgan famously walked off the set of Good Morning Britain in 2021 following pushback on his comments about the royal couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey . He questioned Markle’s race-related claims, as well as her assertions that her mental health had suffered to the point of considering suicide.

The TV personality did not return to the ITV show, after a reported 41,000 complaints came into the network , including one from Meghan Markle herself. Piers Morgan had more to say about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this year, when South Park parodied the Harry & Meghan subjects in the episode “The World-Wide Privacy Tour.” The episode came amidst the couple’s Netflix docuseries and the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, with Morgan calling the animated series' scathing satire “lethally brilliant.”

We’ll have to see what happens in the ongoing trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers, but especially with Prince Harry’s most recent comments regarding Piers Morgan, these two have made their feelings about each other perfectly clear.