Why Georgie & Mandy’s Montana Jordan Supports Decision To Keep Sheldon Out Of Series In Season 2

Iain Armitage didn't return as Sheldon Cooper in Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and while viewers' mileage may vary, star Montana Jordan is completely fine with that. As fans watch the CBS sitcom close out its Spring run and set the stage for Season 3's arrival later in the 2026 TV schedule, the star assured CinemaBlend that Sheldon will return when the time is right.

I had a chance to speak to Jordan ahead of the Season 2 finale of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and talk about how, to this point, we haven't seen his younger brother in the series. I've heard the showrunners explain why this is the case, and even Armitage talked about it, but how does the star of the series feel? Montana Jordan is ok with it, adding that he puts his full trust in the creators to decide when the time is right:

At this moment, it makes sense that Sheldon hasn't returned. It doesn't make sense in the storyline, and if it did make sense in the storyline, they would have already brought him back. So whenever that time is, I put my full trust in the creators, and whenever that time is they feel it's right, is when he'll come back.

I'm glad he has faith in the creative team, because once Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage brought back George Sr. for the second time, despite his dying at the end of Young Sheldon, even I had to wonder what was going on. That said, it's hard to argue with Jordan, who put his full confidence that there is a plan and that Season 2 didn't need Iain Armitage to show up just yet.

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Armitage, meanwhile, has appeared on Ghosts, which airs right after Georgie & Mandy. It almost feels like we're being teased at this point, so maybe Season 3 will finally pull the trigger and bring Armitage back into the fold. Until then, Montana Jordan would love to see him on the set of the show to hang out whenever he has the time:

I love that boy. He's like a brother to me, and I wish him nothing but success. Anytime he wants to come on set, come on back.

I'm not surprised to hear Montana Jordan and Iain Armitage are still close, given they worked for years together on Young Sheldon. Armitage even made the trip to go see Jordan after the birth of his daughter, and made the perfect reference as well.

The situation is not the same for Georgie and Sheldon, who became estranged until they reconciled decades later on The Big Bang Theory. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has alluded to the two talking over the phone sporadically, though it's largely pertaining to questions Georgie has about specific things. Sheldon will remain at university throughout most of this time, which led to some resentment from Georgie, who was left to look after both his mother and sister in addition to his own family. It makes me wonder what could happen when Sheldon finally does show up.

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Catch up on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 is available to stream right now with a Paramount+ subscription. Season 3 is set to kick off in the fall television season on CBS, and I can't wait to see what's ahead for the Cooper/McAllister household in new episodes.