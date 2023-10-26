Quantum Leap Hinted At A New Enemy To The Program, But I Have My Eye On Someone Else

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Quantum Leap Season 2 episode "The Lonely Hearts Club." Read at your own risk!

It took four episodes, but Quantum Leap finally gave a clue about who the big bad of Season 2 might be. It looks like the huge mystery of why Ben was missing for three years without realizing it will be moved to the back burner because Ian uncovered evidence that there could be a big data leak in the program. This seems like a clear setup for a mysterious antagonist, but I can't help but wonder, is the real villain someone else?

Quantum Leap is throwing a lot at viewers in Season 2, and I have a sinking suspicion it's to hide a villain lurking in plain sight. Before I put on my tin foil hat, however, let's revisit the big reveal in the episode, which could jeopardize the recent re-launch of the program just after it got off the ground.

Ian Learned Of A Potential Leak In Quantum Leap's Programming

Tom Westfall has the Quantum Leap program back up and running but made it clear that they will have to prove to the government that it's worth the cost. This started with a review of expenses, and after he noticed a significant energy spike since the program went back online, Ian was asked to investigate.

Ian's investigation led them to call up their partner Rachel, who we first met back in Season 1 when they were exes. It seems a reconciliation happened in the three-year time jump, and Quantum Leap revealed her boss actually provided a powerful chip to help rebuild a key part of Ziggy, which ultimately led to Ben being found.

The problem, Ian revealed, is that the energy spikes are linked to data being sent from the chip to Rachel's workplace. It's unknown whether or not the company knows what data is being sent, but a private company obtaining knowledge of secret government time travel would be a big deal that could get the project shut down all over again.

The situation could be even worse than that, however, as it's possible this organization already knew about Quantum Leap and is now capable of making a quantum accelerator. Mind you, I'm still on the lookout for "evil leapers," who were very much a factor in the original series.

Is Tom Westfall The Real Enemy Of The Quantum Leap Team?

It might be because I'm still mourning the breakup of Addison and Ben, but I can't shake the feeling that something is off about Tom. Am I the only one who thinks it's super convenient that the man she dated a year after thinking Ben died is capable of getting the Quantum Leap program back up and running after all this time? That's super convenient and makes me wonder if there is a secret motive for helping.

It's also a bit strange how accepting Tom is of spearheading the effort to save his girlfriend's fiancé, who was previously assumed dead. Granted, after reviewing the episode with a Peacock Premium subscription, I remembered that Tom lost his wife before meeting Addison, so perhaps there's empathy there.

Or, there's a possible motive for Tom to use the quantum accelerator for his own needs, whatever they may be. I'm not sure what that is yet, but it just seems too perfect that the new character all the main characters trust so implicitly is sitting at the top of the program with full authority over it. He could easily abuse this power for his gain, and I'm watching for him to do it. I could be blinded by my love for Ben and Addison, but Tom doesn't have my trust just yet.

Quantum Leap airs on NBC on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 2 is rolling right along, and it's as wild as showrunner Martin Gero teased long ago. I'm just hoping we learn who the big bad of this season is and if Ben has any shot of making it back home.