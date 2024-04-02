After Quiet On Set, Cheetah Girls’ Sabrina Bryan Is Speaking Out About Her Own Experience At Disney

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, the ongoing docuseries from Investigation Discovery, is an in-depth look at the alleged on-set culture of Nickelodeon from the ‘90s to the 2000s. As such, it features a number of the network’s former child stars, who share negative experiences they reportedly had while working for the company. A number of other ex-Nick stars have since spoken out as well and shared their own accounts. Additionally, there are some stars who didn’t work at the network that are weighing in, with one being Cheetah Girls alum Sabrina Bryan. The actress and singer specifically got candid about what it was like working at Disney Channel in the early aughts.

The now-39-year-old celebrity’s professional career began in earnest in the late ‘90s and expanded into the early ‘00s. It was during that time that she appeared in TV movies and shows such as Grounded for Life, The Bold and the Beautiful and Mrs. Santa Clause. However, she truly rose to prominence when she was cast as Dorinda "Do" Thomas in the House of Mouse’s TV film adaptation of the Cheetah Girls books series, which premiered in 2003 and spawned a trilogy. Not only are the flicks currently some of the best Disney Channel movies on Disney+ , but they’re also DCOMS that’ll remind you of your childhood .

Considering her significant experiences as an actress and singer at such a young age, it’s fair to say that Sabrina Bryan was in a high-profile position. When looking back on her time as a child star though, she explained that she didn’t feel unsafe. Speaking about her growing up in the limelight, Bryan said the following:

When you are growing up in front of the camera also how you're around all adults, there's a lot of things that go into it, some amazing, some not great. And I was always really grateful because I always had a lot of protection around me.

Her sentiments convey that the Byou alum is conscious of the adult-centric world kids find themselves in when they’re in show business. Though it would also appear that she didn’t find herself in many situations in which she felt unsafe. When speaking to People at the iHeartRadio Awards this week after being asked about Quiet on Set, she opened up even further about the support system she had in place:

My parents, one of them was always on set with me and just really kept me away from anything that could be dangerous or put me in a bad place. And I just really got lucky that I had parents that were just always eyes open. The industry is amazing, but you have to always be careful and take care of your kids.

Many of the accounts that Quiet on Set involve accusations of misogyny, intimidation and more amid the tenure for former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider. An All That vet has also spoken about young Black actors being put in demeaning situations and sketches that perpetuated stereotypes. Also, Drake & Josh’s Drake Bell revealed the abuse he endured from Brian Peck – a dialogue coach on some children’s shows and a since-convicted sex offender. Other stars have since lent their support to those who’ve opened up, including Kenan Thompson, who broke his silence and conveyed the sentiment that the sets should be a “safe space” for kids.

Sabrina Bryan’s experience at Disney seems to parallels that of Kenan Thompson, who also said that his time as a child star didn’t match what his peers and successors faced. At present, the CG alum is still in the business and co-hosts a podcast with Will Friedle on which they discuss their favorite DCOMS . It’s honestly good to hear that Bryan had “protection” while growing up and that she understands the importance of taking care of kid actors.

You can check out the first four episodes on Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV using a Max subscription now. Also, the fifth installment is set to premiere on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ID as part of the 2024 TV schedule .