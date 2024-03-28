‘It’s Supposed To Be A Safe Space’: Kenan Thompson Just Broke His Silence On Nickelodeon’s Quiet On Set Doc
The lifelong TV star had a lot to say.
Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV has made a lot of noise in pop culture as of late, as cast members from some of Nickelodeon's most iconic shows of the '90s and 2000s opened up about their more troublesome experiences. The doc, available with a Max subscription, features interviews with Drake Bell and many other former child stars who were comfortable with sharing their unpleasant memories, many involving former Nickelodeon creator Dan Schneider and others who worked on those shows. All That and Kenan & Kel star Kenan Thompson didn't participate in the docuseries, but he had some thoughts to share on it.
Thompson was a guest on Tamron Hall and was asked about the docuseries, which she confirmed he has not actually yet seen yet. But he seems to have a good reason for not doing so, and the actor shared why he hasn't watched, as well as why it's a difficult thing for him to hear about:
Kenan Thompson may be one of the most notable actors to emerge from All That, so it's understandable that he'd still have fond memories of the show that effectively launched his career. Additionally, Thomspon noted that much of what was discussed occurred after he'd left, so he couldn't speak to the allegations.
Thompson followed up his statement with a strong support of Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids' TV, even though he hasn't watched. When Tamron Hall was wrapping up the questioning and mentioned the production company was investigating these claims, he added the following:
Kenan Thompson hit the nail on the head with his response, and hopefully, the conversation around Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV will really spark some changes for child actors working in Hollywood. Hopefully, there will be more investigations and people who step up and speak out about abuses they've suffered on the sets of their shows.
Since the docuseries' release, Nickelodeon quietly canceled two shows, and network-friendly directors expressed regret over supporting Brian Peck after hearing what Drake Bell endured in dealing with him. We also saw statements from Josh Peck, as well as one from Devon Werkheiser after he previously made insensitive jokes about the series.
Dan Schneider publicly responded to the documentary and has shared his perspective on the accusations lodged against him. The creator, who was ousted from Nickelodeon in 2018, mentioned a wish to go back to those moments with the growth he has now to better handle some of his actions from back then.
Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV is available to stream on Max. Tune in and hear about the situations these former child actors were allegedly subjected to, which will certainly make viewers look back on those shows in a different light.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
