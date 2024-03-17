Nickelodeon's All That Vet Opens Up About Stereotypes And Demeaning Situations For Black Child Actors: 'We Felt Like We Couldn't Say No'

For so many years, Nickelodeon appeared to be the coolest place on the planet for tweens and younger teens, from messy game shows to messy awards shows to some of the best animated series of all time (also messy at times). But all was possibly not what it seemed, as Investigation Discovery’s docuseries Quiet on the Set puts a spotlight on the allegation-laden creative reign of writer/producer Dan Schneider, who spearheaded the sketch hit All That and more before being ousted in 2018 . Former cast member Bryan Hearne is one of many kids TV vets who shared alarming claims about their time on the show.

With only an episode of Third Watch under his acting belt, Hearne joined the All That cast for its revamped seventh season in 2000, alongside other new co-stars such as Jack DeSena and Giovonnie Samuels. Perhaps one shouldn’t expect to find him heading up any of the most iconic sketches, though, and the actor opened up to People about having to take on quite a few cringe-worthy roles that seemed to promote racial stereotypes, saying at one point he was referred to as a “piece of charcoal” by one of the adult staffers.

Possibly the most questionable sketch of Bryan Hearne’s two-season run on All That was the one where he portrayed the prenatal rapper Li’l Fetus, in which his costume made him appear as if he was partially nude. Here’s how he described that particular experience:

I was already in an uncomfortable position being in a leotard. That's not something that I'm used to at all.

Beyond the tropes and the typecasting, Bryan Hearne pointed to the introduction of the quasi game show SNICK On-Air Dare, in which various All That stars would be randomly chosen to take part in uncomfortable dares akin to those featured in the Joe Rogan-hosted Fear Factor. In particular, Hearne has less-than-fond memories of the segment in which he was lathered in peanut butter for dogs to lick off of him.

To Hearne, the On-Air Dare spots weren’t exactly on a volunteer basis, and he felt as if the young actors were just expected to go along with everything no matter what. In his words:

There was never any discussion. . . . We felt like we couldn't say no,. It was a really uncomfortable situation, and after a while it felt like we were just part of this torture chamber.

For those who may not remember, or may never have seen the peanut butter moment in question, the Internet delivers.

Even if it doesn't seem too traumatizing in the moment, Hearne doesn't exactly look like he's having the time of his life in the build-up and follow-through. It certainly wasn't an influential enough moment to be repeated on other shows, thank heavens.

Despite all of the problematic situations that allegedly went on behind the scenes and on camera, All That spawned one of the most successful child actors of all time in Kenan Thompson, who kept his sketch muscles toned by joining the cast of Saturday Night Live, where he’s since become the longest-tenured cast member of all time . By and large, Thompson and his long-time pal Kel Mitchell have spoken mostly with positivity about their time on the kids show. If only Hearne and others were so lucky.