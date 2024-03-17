Nickelodeon's All That Vet Opens Up About Stereotypes And Demeaning Situations For Black Child Actors: 'We Felt Like We Couldn't Say No'
One of many disturbing claims about Nickelodeon's live-actions shows of the '90s and '00s.
For so many years, Nickelodeon appeared to be the coolest place on the planet for tweens and younger teens, from messy game shows to messy awards shows to some of the best animated series of all time (also messy at times). But all was possibly not what it seemed, as Investigation Discovery’s docuseries Quiet on the Set puts a spotlight on the allegation-laden creative reign of writer/producer Dan Schneider, who spearheaded the sketch hit All That and more before being ousted in 2018. Former cast member Bryan Hearne is one of many kids TV vets who shared alarming claims about their time on the show.
With only an episode of Third Watch under his acting belt, Hearne joined the All That cast for its revamped seventh season in 2000, alongside other new co-stars such as Jack DeSena and Giovonnie Samuels. Perhaps one shouldn’t expect to find him heading up any of the most iconic sketches, though, and the actor opened up to People about having to take on quite a few cringe-worthy roles that seemed to promote racial stereotypes, saying at one point he was referred to as a “piece of charcoal” by one of the adult staffers.
Possibly the most questionable sketch of Bryan Hearne’s two-season run on All That was the one where he portrayed the prenatal rapper Li’l Fetus, in which his costume made him appear as if he was partially nude. Here’s how he described that particular experience:
Beyond the tropes and the typecasting, Bryan Hearne pointed to the introduction of the quasi game show SNICK On-Air Dare, in which various All That stars would be randomly chosen to take part in uncomfortable dares akin to those featured in the Joe Rogan-hosted Fear Factor. In particular, Hearne has less-than-fond memories of the segment in which he was lathered in peanut butter for dogs to lick off of him.
To Hearne, the On-Air Dare spots weren’t exactly on a volunteer basis, and he felt as if the young actors were just expected to go along with everything no matter what. In his words:
For those who may not remember, or may never have seen the peanut butter moment in question, the Internet delivers.
Even if it doesn't seem too traumatizing in the moment, Hearne doesn't exactly look like he's having the time of his life in the build-up and follow-through. It certainly wasn't an influential enough moment to be repeated on other shows, thank heavens.
Despite all of the problematic situations that allegedly went on behind the scenes and on camera, All That spawned one of the most successful child actors of all time in Kenan Thompson, who kept his sketch muscles toned by joining the cast of Saturday Night Live, where he’s since become the longest-tenured cast member of all time. By and large, Thompson and his long-time pal Kel Mitchell have spoken mostly with positivity about their time on the kids show. If only Hearne and others were so lucky.
Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV premieres on ID on Sunday, March 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET with back-to-back episodes. Episodes will be available to stream immediately with a Max subscription. Head to our 2024 TV schedule to see all the other new and returning shows hitting the small screen soon.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
