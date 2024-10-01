R.I.P. Frank Fritz, 60: American Pickers' Mike Wolfe And Danielle Colby Share 'Broken Heart' Reactions To Former Co-Star's Death
The reality TV vet is hopefully at peace now.
Around two months after American Pickers fave Danielle Colby had to deal with convincing fans that reports about her death were just a hoax, the reality TV fanbase is now dealing with a legitimate loss. Longtime former co-host Frank Fritz, who's dealth with a host of health issues in recent years, has passed away at the age of 60.
American Pickers' head honcho Mike Wolfe took to Instagram to share the sad news with his friends, fans and followers, many of whom have also been supportive of Fritz over the years. Here's how his touching post started:
Indeed, Fritz's everyman qualities, combined with his keen interests during the show's hopeful treasure hunts, made him a beloved part of the show since its earliest days back in 2010. It's hard to imagine anyone at the time could have foreseen just how popular they would both become as Pickers conquered much of its cable competition.
Mike Wolfe spoke to that sense of unknowing early on as he continued to honor Frank Fritz's memory. In his words:
Wolfe and Fritz previously had a falling out, with the latter being reportedly ousted from the series after having taken a leave of absence for health issues. Fritz later addressed having entered rehab for alcoholism, and suffered a stroke in July 2022. It appeared as if he was on the mend over time, and the two former co-stars reportedly mended fences by mid-2023, and there were rumors that attempts were made to get him back on the show.
Fellow picker Danielle Colby shared her own tribute to her late friend on Instagram:
American Pickers airs new episodes on A&E on Wednesday nights, along with blocks of reruns airing on the network. It's assumed that one or more upcoming episodes will feature a tribute to Frank Fritz in some form.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
We at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Frank Fritz during this time of mourning.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.