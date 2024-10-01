R.I.P. Frank Fritz, 60: American Pickers' Mike Wolfe And Danielle Colby Share 'Broken Heart' Reactions To Former Co-Star's Death

Around two months after American Pickers fave Danielle Colby had to deal with convincing fans that reports about her death were just a hoax, the reality TV fanbase is now dealing with a legitimate loss. Longtime former co-host Frank Fritz, who's dealth with a host of health issues in recent years, has passed away at the age of 60.

American Pickers' head honcho Mike Wolfe took to Instagram to share the sad news with his friends, fans and followers, many of whom have also been supportive of Fritz over the years. Here's how his touching post started:

It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.

Indeed, Fritz's everyman qualities, combined with his keen interests during the show's hopeful treasure hunts, made him a beloved part of the show since its earliest days back in 2010. It's hard to imagine anyone at the time could have foreseen just how popular they would both become as Pickers conquered much of its cable competition.

Mike Wolfe spoke to that sense of unknowing early on as he continued to honor Frank Fritz's memory. In his words:

Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures. Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic..We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place.

Wolfe and Fritz previously had a falling out, with the latter being reportedly ousted from the series after having taken a leave of absence for health issues. Fritz later addressed having entered rehab for alcoholism, and suffered a stroke in July 2022. It appeared as if he was on the mend over time, and the two former co-stars reportedly mended fences by mid-2023, and there were rumors that attempts were made to get him back on the show.

Fellow picker Danielle Colby shared her own tribute to her late friend on Instagram:

Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, your epic collections but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time. Frank, you loved your cat and your momma and we bonded on those things. You will be missed for all of these reasons and so many more. Rest in Peace Road Dog❤️‍🩹

American Pickers airs new episodes on A&E on Wednesday nights, along with blocks of reruns airing on the network. It's assumed that one or more upcoming episodes will feature a tribute to Frank Fritz in some form.

We at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Frank Fritz during this time of mourning.