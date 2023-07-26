Why Real Housewives Of New York City's Second Episode Proved Brynn Is My Favorite Newbie

The Real Housewives franchise is a massive one. A number of different cities airing new seasons at any point throughout the year, in addition to spinoffs like Ultimate Girls Trip . Bravohaulics are still getting comfortable with Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City , which is a reboot with a brand new cast. And the second episode proved that Brynn Whitfield is my favorite of the newbies. Let me break it all down.

The premiere episode of RHONY Season 14 threw audiences into the deep end with the new cast of women. There are some really great new characters to follow, including the endlessly fascinating and chic Jenna Lyons. Episode 2 already put the women on their first trip together, albeit to the Hamptons. Brynn was missing since she wasn't well, and her absence was definitely noticeable. In fact, I spent much of the ep complaining about her lack of screen time. And just like that, my new fave was born.

This isn’t meant to be a shot at any of the other ladies. I’m having a great time watching microaggressions fly with charismatic ladies like Ubah and Erin. But Brynn seems like the newcomer who is the most natural born Housewife. She’s funny in her confessionals and isn’t afraid to stir the pot. There’s also something about her flirty vibe that cracks me up, especially when aimed at the other RHONY women.

Episode 2 revolved around the women staying at Erin’s house in the Hamptons, and committing a number of faux pas. Sai brought her own toilet paper, Jenna left and stayed at her own house, and the cast all complained about how cold it was. Brynn’s presence only would have added to the fun in my opinion; she’d no doubt have complaints of her own, while also being down to poke fun at the other women during confessionals.

As previously mentioned, I’m very much fascinated by Jenna Lyons as a character on Real Housewives of New York City. Her reputation seems to precede her with the other ladies, which makes for an interesting dynamic. She’s also an eccentric character, and RHONY ’s first openly queer Housewife .

Funny enough, I think the pairing of my official fave Brynn and Jenna is a really satisfying one. The former Housewife is a troublemaker and more carefree, while Jenna is much more reserved. Watching the J.Crew icon’s subtle horror as Brynn tried on her designer clothes was honestly my favorite part of Episode 1. And luckily they’ll be renewed when Brynn pops back up in Episode 3.