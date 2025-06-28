Why Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Is My Favorite Character In And Just Like That Season 3

Sex and The City was one of the first HBO series that got the world talking, and has remained a vital part of pop culture in the years that followed. Its spinoff, And Just Like That, is streaming for those with a Max subscription and offers a different take on the beloved ladies (as well as some delightful newcomers). And while Miranda was the subject of some backlash in early episodes, I think she's by far my favorite character in Season 3.

And Just Like That Season 3 is already moving rather quickly, despite characters like Sara Ramirez' Che Diaz noticeably missing. The new season has been following as Carrie struggles with the state of her relationship with Aidan, but it's also shown Miranda as a single queer woman... and all of the foibles that come with dating at her age. And it's in this way that she feels the most connected to the Sex and The City days.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

And Just Like that is available to stream exclusively on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

Much of the original show followed four women as they tried to navigate adulthood, including dating and their professional lives. Everyone is settled down by the time And Just Like That starts, although between Miranda's divorce and Carrie losing Big, these characters have gone through extreme changes. And as a result, Cynthia Nixon has low-key become the scene-stealer of Season 3.

(Image credit: Max)

Miranda is dating, and we needed that.

Obviously, the fact that Miranda is one of the only characters actively dating makes her fodder for plenty of great comedic moments. Kim Cattrall's cameo as Samantha Jones didn't reveal if she's playing the field, but you know what I mean. And to put it frankly, Miranda is horny and looking for action in Season 3. And the acceptance of her queerness and break-up with Che Diaz has opened her up to a number of A+ dating fails in just a few episodes.

Miranda taking the virginity of a priest (played with endless vulnerability by Rosie O'Donnell) is honestly a high point of the season so far. But it's also been funny to see her hit on a former babysitter at a bar, as well as her ongoing flirtation with Dolly Wells' Joy. In many ways, Miranda is living the quirky single life that we know from Sex and the City, while the rest of the characters are a bit more stuck in their ways. Don't get me started on the hostage situation that is Carrie and Aiden's depressing relationship.

Speaking of which, having Miranda briefly move in with Carrie was another plot line that helped Nixon continue to be the biggest star of Season 3. And while Kristin Davis' Charlotte is a consistent highlight, I've got to say I'm all about Miranda this time around.

And Just Like That airs new episodes on Thursdays on Max as part of the 2025 TV schedule. As for what's going to happen for the rest of this season, that's anyone's guess.