It’s been fascinating to see how the Real Housewives franchise has grown into a TV empire over the last decade and change. The main series shows no signs of slowing, as there are a number of cities airing new seasons at any point. But some spinoffs have also been introduced lately including Ultimate Girls Trip aka Housewives All-Stars. But Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake is the underrated Housewives spinoff you should be watching.

As its title suggests, Welcome to Crappie Lake is all about Real Housewives of New York City fan favorites Luann de Lesseps (aka the Countess) and Sonja Morgan (or as Lu calls her Sonja-rita). The two them travel from the Upper West Side to the rural location of Benton, Illinois to help bring life back into the ailing town. And yes they go to the titular "Crappie Lake", with Luann even grabbing a catfish by hand. While that moment might have been spoiled in the trailers it’s still utterly hilarious.

On paper Welcome to Crappie Lake seems like a take on The Simple Life, but there is an important difference: tone. While Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were causing mischief and often judging their hosts/locals, none of that is happening with Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. Are they uncomfortable out of place at times? Absolutely. But they don’t spend the episodes putting down any of Benton’s residents of their general way of life.

Speaking of episodes, Welcome to Crappie Lake is also enjoyable because of just how short and breezy each chapter is. The episodes clock in at a brief 22 minutes, and there’s never enough time to grow bored with the misadventures of the RHONY icons. The premiere came with the first two eps, which definitely left me wanting more. Since the RHONY Legacy series is now scrapped in favor of a new Ultimate Girls Trip season , it’s a gift to have Lu and Sonja back on our screens.

The Real Housewives Of New York City sometimes put a microscope on Luann and Sonja’s flaws , they’re actually a gift for Welcome to Crappie Lake. Watching them both go boy crazy is thoroughly delightful, and I truly feel that Lu might be the world’s best flirter after that Firehouse visit. And Sonja constantly interrupting and talking about her liposuction wounds is just very on brand.

While they have some comedy, the Real Housewives franchise is largely about drama, and watching rich women of a certain age come to blows on camera. While there may be doubt about whether the shows can exist without those iconic feuds, Welcome to Crappie Lake proves that Luann and Sonja have enough charisma to make it work. Give them a glass of Fose and each other’s company and there’s enough for a show.