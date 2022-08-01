Rick And Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Confirms Season 6 Will Go The Route Fans Have Been Hoping

Having already been confirmed years ago as part of its mega-renewal deal at Adult Swim, Rick and Morty Season 6 is just over a month away from making its highly anticipated debut. Thankfully, the hiatus between seasons hasn’t been nearly as torturous as those of past years have been , and it’ll actually be the shortest gap yet between one finale and the following premiere. (364 days, to be exact.) As if that wasn’t already exciting enough, co-creator Justin Roiland offered up a quick tease for the new episodes that will likely have one large section of the fanbase happier than pig aliens in pig-alien shit.

Speaking with IGN as tied to San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Justin Roiland reflected on Season 5 not being ideal in his mind, in that its production was marred by the 2019 death of his close friend and Emmy-winning producer J. Michael Mendel, whose fifth win came posthumously for Season 4’s excellent “The Vat of Acid Episode.” But rather than wading through more mournful territories, Roiland tapped into a more upbeat vibe and shared some high praise for Season 6, saying:

I will say that it's a bit more canonical. It really rewards fans of the show that have been watching up to this point...So it's like, I think we're kind of finally back into the rhythm of Rick and Morty, and I think Season 6 is... I didn't particularly think Season 5 was bad, but Season 6 is fucking amazing. It really is a fucking quality season.

I think we all know what “the rhythm of Rick and Morty” truly is — Snake Jazz, of course — but that’s probably not what Justin Roiland was referring to. Although if it IS what he meant, I’ll be that much happier.

All forms of Snake Planet entertainment aside, Justin Roiland tapped into what may or may not be a controversial confirmation for Rick and Morty fans, since there are differing schools of thought on how canonical and serialized the show’s highly complicated sci-fi plotting should be. Some would rather the show lean into the weekly reset format that stalwarts like The Simpsons and Family Guy have always utilized, not to mention thousands of other animated TV projects over the years. But then there are many others who live for Rick and Morty’s fairly dense storytelling set-ups, connections, callbacks and reveals, particularly when it comes to Rick’s past and the whereabouts of Evil Morty.

To that end, an episode like Season 5’s bonkers finale finally almost definitely wouldn’t exist without there being a general dedication amongst the writers to expand these characters’ stories and lives in ways that provide overarching and consistent meaning and relevance for viewers. That said, Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon and the rest of the writing staff have already shown fans just how dark and dreary Rick and Morty canon can be by way of Mr. Poopybutthole’s sporadic appearances, so I guess we can all be careful what we wish for. But for everyone wishing for Season 6 to be fucking amazing, get hyped.