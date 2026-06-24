Rick And Morty’s President Curtis Spinoff Just Showed Me The Cool Ways It’ll Differ From Its Parent Show

We may be mostly through Rick and Morty Season 9, but that doesn't mean the fun stops on the 2026 TV schedule. The President Curtis spinoff is on the way, and it looks like the series based on one of the flagship show's best side characters will differentiate itself by embracing the paranormal creatures of Earth. And, to put it quite simply, I'm pumped!

The latest trailer for the series, which can be seen above, shows lots of wild cryptids, including a werewolf, mothman and even Cthulu. I was initially worried about whether the fictional POTUS was up to handling these types of threats without Rick and his grandson along for the ride. However, it looks like he's doing just fine and carving out his own unique lane in the shared universe.

While Rick And Morty Deal With Space, President Curtis Seems To Lean More Into Cryptids And Earthbound Threats

While it's entirely possible that President Curtis will have feature a cosmic adventure or two, the trailer gives the impression that the titular politician and his agents will lean into tackling threats that are tied to Earth for the most part. Given that, I would expect we won't be seeing him hop between dimensions or planets, as they do on Rick and Morty.

I almost get X-Files vibes from the trailer, except for the fact that there's no Agent Scully frequently insisting the paranormal doesn't exist. Still, I'm really digging the vibes here, and the creative team should be lauded for taking things in a new direction for this show. I wouldn't be surprised if this writing staff has been around for Rick and Morty's best episodes, so I'm confident that they can produce some truly entertaining stories.

Do Rick And Morty Exist In President Curtis' Universe?

Given the uniqueness of this series and the copious amount of universes in Rick and Morty, though, I do wonder if President Curtis if that aforementioned duo even exists in this continuity. After all, fans now there are more than a few universes where Morty and Rick have died, one of which the current Rick and Morty reside in.

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I think an interesting twist would be that President Curtis is set in a separate universe from that of the Rick and Morty series and fans will be treated to different versions of those two characters. I know we already get a ton of different Ricks and Mortys via the main show, but it'd be cool to see a couple stick around to do more than serve as the basis of a one-off joke.

Usually, I'd be a bit wary of a spinoff happening this deep into its parent show's run. However, with Rick and Morty delivering some of its best episodes in Season 9, it feels like the writing team has only scratched the surface of comedy for this franchise. Here's hoping the well is just as deep with President Curtis, and it becomes like American Dad is to Family Guy.

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President Curtis premieres on Adult Swim on July 26th, with episodes becoming streamable the next day for those with an HBO Max subscription. We'll see if this spinoff lives up to the hype it's built so far, and if Adult Swim has yet another hit series on its hands.