Why Rick And Morty's Season 9 Finale Had To Be Such A Bummer

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Rick and Morty episode "Field of Dreams." Stream previous episodes with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Rick and Morty ended Season 9 with one of its most depressing episodes to date, but according to its EPs, it had to happen. Morty driving an alternate Rick to ruin just so he could get back to his universe was pretty upsetting, but as Dan Harmon pointed out, it's what the show is about.

"Field of Dreams" was definitely one of the reasons I declared Season 9 one of Rick and Morty's best, and a great endcap to its time on the 2026 TV schedule. Morty inadvertently became trapped in a reality in which another version of him died, and the grieving Smiths destroyed his portal gun to keep him around.