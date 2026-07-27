Rick And Morty's President Curtis Won Me Over With Everything It Does Differently As A TV Spinoff

By and large, TV spinoffs in the modern age tend to follow one of two routes: copying a flagship’s formula to reach the same audience, or doing something vastly different to appeal to a different crowd. Rick and Morty’s new offshoot President Curtis, however, stands apart from its source series in more than enough ways that make it worthy of its own fanbase, despite such distinctions maybe not being so obvious at first glance.

Co-created by Dan Harmon and Rick and Morty writer James Siciliano, President Curtis sees the inimitable Keith David reprising the cameo-friendly titular character alongside Community vet Jim Rash, Brooklyn Nine-Nine great Stephanie Beatriz, and a variety of other A+ comedic talents from Chris Diamantopoulos to David Cross. And yeah, there’s even a cameo from Mr. Sanchez and his grandson in the premiere that ties everything together.