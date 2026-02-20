Keith David's Update On The Rick And Morty Spinoff Has Me Hyped (But I'm Still Worried About One Thing)

Dan Harmon has confirmed Rick and Morty may never end, and it certainly feels that way with Adult Swim continuing to prepare spinoffs for the acclaimed adult-animation series. After the anime, Keith David's spinoff, called President Curtis, is up next, and we just learned a big update on it from the voice actor.

I'm thrilled to hear any news on the spinoff, which I'd admittedly forgotten about until now. That said, I do have a big concern for this spinoff that I didn't have for the previous Rick and Morty spinoff.

Keith David Confirmed President Curtis Is Coming Out This Year

Much to my surprise, Keith David recently confirmed to ScreenRant that President Curtis is due out on the 2026 TV schedule. While he was cagey about further details, he did confirm the President (who we said should get a spinoff long ago) is still the same as he was in Rick and Morty. That's good to know, because there were times when he seemed just as capable as Rick when it came to solving problems, so it'd be cool to see how he handles various situations solo.

Can A Rick And Morty Spinoff Without The Title Characters Succeed?

While I'm excited to watch President Curtis later this year, I do have one major concern that I can't shake ahead of its arrival. I wonder if this Rick and Morty spinoff will suffer from the same issue that another sci-fi franchise I love, Doctor Who, has. This is to say, no adventure is quite the same without the main characters in the mix, and removing Rick and his questionable antics from the equation could drastically shift the tone of this show.

More On Rick And Morty (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery / Nicole Yavasile) 15 Best Rick And Morty Episodes, Ranked

President Curtis is a rival to Rick Sanchez, and if Rick isn't in this show, I can imagine it'll be an adjustment for audiences to get into this spinoff. Granted, I'm sure the writing staff has already workshopped and come up with a batch of episodes that have the classic Rick and Morty charm, but whether it'll resonate with audiences is an entirely different conversation.

It's also noteworthy that so many of Rick and Morty's best episodes revolve around high-tech science and space travel tied to the multiverse. Should we expect the same types of adventures in President Curtis, or is this going to be a show that takes place on Earth for the most part? The good news is we're not going to have to wait too terribly long on the answers to those questions, because this series' premiere date this year.

I'm excited for the premiere of President Curtis, and would speculate we'll see it sometime around the fall season. Until then, binge old episodes of Rick and Morty with an HBO Max subscription, and hope it'll premiere around the same time.