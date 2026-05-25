How To Watch Rick And Morty Season 9 And Stream The Animated Comedy From Anywhere

The most chaotic grandfather and grandson tag team is returning to the small screen, and who knows how many universes will be destroyed in the process? Rick and Morty is back for Season 9, and there's no turning back now, so read on to find out the easiest ways to watch new episodes from anywhere in the world, or use one of the links above.

How To Watch Rick And Morty Season 9 In The US

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty's Season 9 premiere is set to air on Adult Swim on Sunday, May 24, at 11:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. CT. New episodes will air weekly every Sunday night until all ten episodes have come out.

For those living in the U.S., Adult Swim is available through just about any paid TV service, whether cable, satellite or streaming. Below is a list of TV providers to choose from.

Subscribe to YouTube TV and save $15 a month for the first five months.

Subscribe to DirecTV to save up to $500 over the next two years.

Subscribe to one of Sling's various plans , including 1-3 day passes.

Subscribe to Hulu + Live TV.

Any U.S. citizens who are out and about traveling elsewhere in the world can use NordVPN or another VPN service to log into the above platforms risk-free.

How To Watch Rick And Morty Season 9 In The UK And Australia

Whether you're an American traveling abroad, or just a Rick and Morty fan who already lives on the other side of the globe, Season 9 won't be a struggle to stream, although it may have to wait until the next day, depending on what service you're paying for.

In the UK and Australia, Rick and Morty's Seaosn 9 premiere will be available to stream via HBO Max subscription on Monday, May 25. If you don't already have an HBO Max account, but do have an Amazon Prime account, sign up now on Prime Video for the HBO Max add-on.

Anyone who is traveling and happens to be in a country where you find yourself unable to log in trouble-free, avoid those hassles by acceswsing your account safely through a VPN like NordVPN, which anyone can use to stream new HBO Max series or to log into one of the TV services noted above, all while save 76% in the process. Click below to get started!

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More Details About Rick And Morty Season 9

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

What Are Critics Saying About RIck And Morty Season 9? Amazingly enough, Rick and Morty's ninth season is currently its highest rated outing yet, standing at 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. It's a fairly big step up from Season 8, and takes over the spot formerly held by the very first season. Season 9 - 100%

100% Season 1 - 97%

97% Season 3 - 96%

96% Season 4 - 96%

96% Season 8 - 93%

93% Season 2 - 91%

91% Season 6 - 91%

91% Season 5 - 87%

87% Season 7 - 77% CinemaBlend's own Mick Joest also thinks that Season 9 is fantastic, and believes it's worth jumping back into even for fans who have fallen off the watch-wagon, saying the episodes are among the most hilarious, as well as the most soul-crushing.

Rick And Morty Season 9 Cast

Ian Cardoni - Rick Sanchez

Harry Belden - Morty Smith

Chris Parnell - Jerry Smith

Spencer Grammer - Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke - Beth Smith

Owen Wilson - TBA

Episode 901: "There's Something About Morty" - Airing May 24

- Airing May 24 Episode 902: "Ricks Days, Seven Nights" - Airing May 31

Airing May 31 Episode 903: "Rick Fu Hustle" - Airing June 7

Airing June 7 Episode 904: "A Ricker Runs Through It" - Airing June 14

Airing June 14 Episode 905: "Jer Bud" - Airing June 21

- Airing June 21 Episode 906: "Erickerhead" - Airing June 28

Airing June 28 Episode 907: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest" - Airing July 5

Airing July 5 Episode 908: "Rickuiem Mort a Dream" - Airing July 12

Airing July 12 Episode 909: "Salute Your Morts" - Airing July 19

Airing July 19 Episode 910: "Field of Dreams" - Airing July 26

Watch Rick And Morty's Season 9 Trailer