Rick And Morty's Season 8 Update Is Disappointing, But I'm Stoked For The New Anime Spinoff

It wasn't that long ago when it seemed we wouldn't experience an extended wait for the premiere of Rick and Morty Season 8. Actress Sarah Chalke had encouraging updates that led to assumptions the premiere date wasn't far off. Unfortunately, that isn't the case, but there is something positive to look forward to in the meantime, and I'm absolutely stoked about it after seeing the latest look at Rick and Morty: The Anime.

As Rick and Morty Season 7 arrives for those with a Max subscription, new updates have arrived about the upcoming season and the anticipated spinoff. While there is a bit of bad news, I think the good part is just too great to ignore.

Season 8 Of Rick And Morty Will Premiere In 2025

Rick and Morty was on a solid streak of consistent yearly releases, but that will end with Season 8. THR reported that the new season will arrive in 2025, meaning there will be a full year before new episodes arrive. While past information from writers about delays made it seem like they would be a thing of the past for the Adult Swim show, the trend has reared its ugly head once more.

If there is any upside to this news, the delay came as a result of the five-month Writers' Guild strikes. This is to say that the delay is not a result of co-creator Justin Roiland's firing or the myriad of behind-the-scenes changes that the series went through, so this news shouldn't inspires worries about the overall health of the show.

And now for the great news!

The Latest Trailer For Rick And Morty's New Anime Has Me Pumped

The latest glimpse at Rick and Morty: The Anime, seen in the video above, really opened my eyes to what this spinoff can be. At its core, the original show has always been a mix of irreverent and crude humor that occasionally dives into very philosophical insights. We've seen enough to understand the formula executed from an American perspective, but how does that vision translate over in Japan?

It's a question I wondered while watching the spinoff's Rick Sanchez deliver a very sage-like and deep monologue. It's a vibe that, frankly, the original series could never pull off, and it's cool to see it executed in such an effective way in this short clip. I was initially on the fence about Rick and Morty: The Anime because it felt unnecessary, but this could end up being something cool.

And while we'll have to wait for a new season of Rick and Morty, Adult Swim has confirmed that the spinoff will arrive later in 2024. Perhaps this is for the best so audiences can experience the anime fresh and without comparing the new series to some of the series' past adventures and best side characters. I'll look forward to it, especially since I have no choice with Season 8 coming in 2025.

As mentioned, Season 7 of Rick and Morty is available to stream right now on Max. The latest episodes are among my favorite in the franchise, so anyone who hasn't had a chance to watch yet should certainly make it a priority to do so.