RuPaul's Drag Race's Gottmik Just Did Ariana Grande's Makeup, And It's Absolutely Gorg

Ariana Grande is a noted RuPaul’s Drag Race stan. She’s popped by the "werkroom" to guest judge, and she’s even the pop idol with the most lip-synced songs in the history of the competition show. So it’s only natural that, when it came time to promote her new makeup line, she enlisted the gorgeous Gottmik to work some drag magic.

In a new video for her brand r.e.m. beauty , Ariana Grande caught up with drag queen Gottmik to test out some of her favorite products. Check out the video below:

The Drag Race star is an undisputed legend when it comes to makeup (remember that Hellraiser finale look?), so it’s no surprise that the Grammy winner decided to stop by for an expert tutorial. After a delightfully chaotic intro (that had me in stitches), the dazzling duo opted to start with the eyes. Using r.e.m. beauty’s "babydoll" palette, The drag queen quickly whipped up a smoky cat-eye that would have Julia Fox on the floor.

After donning an Ariana Grande-inspired ponytail wig, Gottmik finished off her look with a berry lip stain and the "scrunchie" lip gloss. She also took a sec to finish her own makeup, pairing her signature black brows with a dark lip and a blinding highlight. The hangout is littered with adorable moments between the two, which is shocking considering that they claim the first time they met was to film the video. Not that it affected the final result: an absolutely "gorg" look that screamed glamor.

Gottmik made history on Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race as the first trans male contestant to participate. She became a Top 4 finalist and went on to perform in venues across the country, all while continuing to post makeup transformations on her YouTube channel. Her inclusion may have helped to broaden the show’s casting horizons for future installments of the show, as Season 14 included a record number of trans contestants like Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté and the first straight male contestant in the form of Maddy Morphosis.

As for Ariana Grande, in addition to starting her own makeup line, she’ll take on the role of Glinda in the long-awaited film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked. The soprano songstress will star alongside Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo. With any luck, Gottmik and Grande will reunite to film a Wicked-inspired take on Elphaba’s verdigris. It would surely defy gravity.

