How To Watch Wicked Online And Stream The Oscar-Winning Movie Plus Sing-Along Edition Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Wicked Online

Watch Wicked: Preview

Wizomaniacs, grab the Glinda in your life and prepare to be thrillified as Wicked gets its streaming debut, alongside the Sing-Along version that will get everyone tip-tapping down that Yellow Brick Road. Featuring the delightful duo of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as unlikely friends Elphaba and Glinda, and packed with exhilarating cinematic spectacle and musical numbers, our guide below will explain how to watch Wicked online with Peacock and from anywhere so you can go back to Oz right away.

Director Jon M. Chu and his team worked magic with this adaptation of the hugely successful stage show. The spellbinding movie musical was showered with more accolades than the Emerald City has flying monkeys. It scooped up Best Director and Best Film at the National Board of Review, received the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (having raked in a worldwide gross of over $735 million) and pretty much cleaned up when it came to the Production Design and Costume Design awards, totally justified considering the visuals throughout are utterly transportive.

Then there’s the exuberant, heartfelt story. A prequel to 1939’s The Wizard of Oz and taking inspiration from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked begins with all of Munchkinland rejoicing that the Wicked Witch is dead after her fatal baptism with a bucket of water. Pushed to answer why wickedness exists, Glinda the Good thinks back to her Shiz University days, recalling her fateful friendship with Elphaba Thropp that begins when the two of them become reluctant roommates.

The talented, oh-so-green Elphaba and the hair tossing, self-obsessed Glinda initially hate each other to a hilarious degree. They soon become staunch allies and BFFs, however, before Wicked: Part I ends with them both at a crossroads: Elphaba is denounced, refusing to let her powers be co-opted by Oz’s authoritarian rulers, and rides off on her broom to meet her destiny as the “Wicked Witch," while Glinda stays behind, later to be revered as “Glinda the Good.”

It didn’t pick up the Oscar for Best Picture. But there’s no denying it’s a bravura piece of filmmaking: a vibrant, fully realized world anchored by Erivo and Grande’s deeply heartfelt performances. The Wall Street Journal described it as "the most dazzling live-action Hollywood musical since Chicago,” while Antonia Blyth of Deadline Hollywood called it “a blast from start to finish” and praised the “next-level talent” of the film’s two leads.

So, get ready to rejoicify as we explain how to watch Wicked online from anywhere – just be prepared to be singing “Defying Gravity” randomly for weeks afterwards…possibly even until sequel Wicked: For Good arrives in cinemas later this year.

How to watch Wicked online in the US

(Image credit: NBC/ Comcast)

It’s popular, and it’s on Peacock. US viewers can watch Wicked online from Friday, March 21 when the award-winning film arrives on NBC Universal’s streaming service. Alongside the hit musical’s debut, there'll be a sing-along version of the film, plus tons of behind-the-scenes features and bonus content.

Looking to sign-up? You can get a Peacock subscription starting at $7.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial right now. But you could save 17% when purchasing one of its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).

A US citizen abroad? If you're an American temporarily out of the country, download a VPN to access the same services you’d enjoy back home.

How to watch Wicked online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Wicked online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Wicked as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Wicked, head to your home streaming service (Peacock in the US, for example.)

How to watch Wicked online in Canada

(Image credit: Amazon)

Canadians can watch Wicked online and join Elphaba and Glinda in the Emerald City with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. The award-winning musical will be available to stream from Friday, March 21 – day and date with its US streaming release.

In even better news, there’s a 30-day free trial for new or eligible returning subscribers. If you decide to keep your membership after the promo period, you’ll pay CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), or $99.99 if you opt for the annual option. Prime membership offers heaps of other benefits, too, among them free two-day shipping, unlimited music streaming, and access to a packed library of new and classic TV shows and movies.

How to watch Wicked online in Australia

Wicked hasn’t found a streaming home yet Down Under. But it’s not all bad news. The film is available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video, and at a reduced price at the time of writing: AU$5.99 to rent (reduced from AU$29.99) or AU$24.99 to buy (originally AU$34.99). Alternatively, can also purchase Wicked via Microsoft Store or the Apple TV store.

NB: Peacock is regionally restricted outside of the USA. That means if you're currently traveling out of the country, you’ll want to download a VPN to appear back home and access your usual on-demand services.

How to watch Wicked online in the UK

A streaming release is still to be confirmed in the UK. But don’t prematurely bin your pointy hats: those in Blighty can still watch Wicked online, as the Oscar-winning musical was added to Amazon Prime Video from January 15 – though only to rent or buy as a digital download. Right now, its £4.99 to rent (down from £15.99!) or, alternatively, £13.99 to buy outright (usually £19.99).

Currently visiting another country? Use a VPN to access geo-restricted services like Peacock like you normally would.

Wicked Trailer

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Who Is In The Cast of Wicked?

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp

Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar

Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman

Bowen Yang as Pfannee

Peter Dinklage as the voice of Dr. Dillamond

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp

Bronwyn James as ShenShen

Andy Nyman as Governor Thropp

Courtney-Mae Briggs as Mrs. Thropp

Keala Settle as Miss Coddle

Aaron Teoh as Avaric

Sharon D. Clarke as Dulcibear

How Many Academy Awards Did Wicked Win? Wicked received 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Film. It ultimately triumphed in the Best Production Design and Best Costume Design categories, with Paul Tazewell becoming the first African American man to win the trophy for the latter category.

When Will The Sequel Wicked: For Good Be Released? Hold onto your broomsticks! Wicked: Part II or Wicked: For Good, is currently in post-production and scheduled for a cinema release on November 21 later this year.

Who From Wicked: The Musical Cameoed In The Film? The film is chock-full of cameos of actors who’ve performed in Wicked: The Musical. The majority appear during the “One Short Day” musical number that takes place in Emerald City, and include Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth (who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda in the stage show), and Michael McCorry Rose, who portrayed the character of Fiyero on Broadway. Then there’s Stephen Schwartz, the show’s lyricist and composer, who appears as an Emerald City Guard, and Winnie Holzman, who penned the musical’s book. Also appearing is Alice Fearn, the actress who portrayed Elphaba in London’s West End.