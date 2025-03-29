The First Wicked: For Good Poster Has Been Spotted, And I've Been Changed By Ariana Grande's New Glinda Gown

One of my most highly-anticipated titles on the 2025 movie schedule is most definitely the highly anticipated Wicked: For Good. To say that I was blown away by its predecessor would be an understatement. I've even been poring over the foreshadowing details I noticed during my rewatch of the first film. Considering all of that, I’m hyped to see the first look at the sequel's poster, which shows off Ariana Grande's new Glinda costume.

Starting on Monday, attendees of Las Vegas’ CinemaCon will be treated to previews of some of the biggest movies of the coming year. Just ahead of the convention's start, a journalist for Cinepop spotted the official first poster of Wicked: For Good on one of the elevators. Take a look:

How gorgeous is that?! Cinepop shared a photo of a banner to X as well. The breathtaking poster once again features Cynthia Erivo (who wore practical green makeup) as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, but it’s clear some time has passed. Elphaba is on the left of the poster and can be seen sporting a new, black costume and the same hat Glinda gave her during the “Dancing Through Life” sequence. She's also holding her broom. But I am especially floored by Grande's pink and blue gown. She’s fully Glinda-fied!

Now, we’ve already seen the actress take on Glinda from the original The Wizard of Oz when she wore that stunning pink dress at the beginning of Wicked. Yet this look is just another level of beauty. I especially love the sleeves that stick up and translucent sleeves. Jon M. Chu's film won Best Costume Design at the Oscars this year, and it’s clear Paul Tazewell put in serious work.

As for the overall poster, it shows the two lead characters standing on different ledges to symbolize how they’ll be living different lives in different regions of Oz after their falling out. The tagline is also “You will be changed” which is perfect given its lyrics from their Act II song “For Good.”

Other details to note are the yellow brick road between them and the flying monkeys in the background of the scene. I’m, of course, instantly jealous of what the CinemaCon attendees will likely see of the second movie when Universal holds its showcase. But, since CinemaBlend will be in attendance, you’ll get to hear about what's ultimately screened this coming next. During last year’s presentation, the studio brought out Erivo and Grande, Jon M. Chu and other cast members along with the first footage from the movie.

Chu has been teasing Wicked: For Good, and I’ve been very excited to see how the filmmakers and cast adapt the second half of the Broadway musical. So, while I don’t need a poster to get me excited, the sight of the new costumes, especially Grande’s mesmerizing gown, definitely amps up my anticipation levels. Be sure to check out the film when it opens in theaters on November 21.