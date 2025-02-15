As Ariana Grande Earns Praise For Wicked Amid Awards Season, Ex-Fiancé Pete Davidson Weighs In On Her Oscar Nomination

This awards season, a number of stars have emerged as favorites amongst the general public, including Ariana Grande. Her performance as Glinda in Wicked has garnered her critical acclaim, and she's currently basking in the glow of a 2025 Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Plenty of stars have weighed in on the awards buzz surrounding the multi hyphenate and, now, we can add Pete Davidson to that list. Davidson, who was engaged to Grande years ago, shared a response that represents a sweet, full-circle moment.

The Saturday Night Live alum recently spoke with Page Six and made it clear that there's no bad blood between him and his ex, despite their tumultuous romance and eventual split. That situation sparked some “ugliness” that prompted Davidson to try and squash it on SNL. As for how he feels about his former partner's Academy Award nod, he's rooting her on:

When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love. I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold.

The Transformers: Rise of The Beasts star and "The Boy Is Mine" singer’s romance was nothing short of a pop culture whirlwind. It was in the spring of 2018 that their relationship began, and it escalated quickly. The comic was even inked with a tattoo inspired by Grande’s Dangerous Woman bunny mask—one of the 200 tattoos he’s burnt off in a years-long tattoo removal process–a sign that their relationship was serious (or at least serious enough for permanent body art).

By June 2018, they were engaged, and just two months later, the Sam & Cat veteran actress dropped Sweetener, which included a love-drenched track named "Pete Davidson".

But, as fast as things started, they fizzled out just as quickly. By October 2018, the engagement was over, sending the internet into a collective frenzy. The former Nickelodeon star, ever the class act, addressed the split with the hit track “Thank U, Next,” a now-iconic breakup anthem that gave the Riff Raff actor a surprisingly gracious shout-out. This proved that while their relationship may not have lasted, it certainly left its mark on both of their lives (and pop music history).

As forWicked, which is directed by Jon M. Chu, it's been a standout this awards season, amassing ten Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo. Ariana Grande's transformation into Glinda showcased her versatility, transitioning seamlessly from pop superstar to critically acclaimed actress. Reflecting on her journey, Grande expressed profound gratitude, sharing on Instagram:

I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered.

As the Oscars approach its March 2 release date, the entertainment world eagerly anticipates whether the "7 Rings" singer will secure the gold. Regardless of the outcome, her evolution from a Nickelodeon star to a Grammy-winning artist and now an Oscar-nominated actress is nothing short of astonishing and proves how much of a multifaceted talent she is. And, hey, if she doesn’t win this time, there's always the sequel, the upcoming Wicked: For Good, which is set to hit the 2025 movie schedule later this year on November 21.

For those interested in experiencing Wicked firsthand, the film is currently available to buy or rent on various platforms. As Grande's star continues to rise, her fans, peers, and even exes like Pete Davidson celebrate her achievements and look forward to her future endeavors. As for Davidson's latest flick, the animated family film Dog Man, it was recently released and dominated its weekend box office. Be sure to check your local listings for showtimes.