Ariana Grande Shares How Wicked: For Good Differs From The First Film, And Her Comments Are Getting Me Pumped

As the 2025 movie schedule starts to unfurl, the updates on Wicked: For Good continue to dance their into our lives. Not only are general insights starting to crop up, but the stars of the multi-part movie musical are sharing too. Ariana Grande revealed how the two movies differ from one another, and the bits of information she opened up about are hyping me up for Part 2.

The singer-actress attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and participated on a panel, sharing with an audience what awaits us all in Oz on November 21. Via People the Eternal Sunshine artist opened up about how Wicked’s sequel differs from the 2024 release. She noted that while Part 1 set up and introduced a lot of the story, Part 2 is the emotional and consequential reveal of what actually goes down between Elphaba, Glinda and the rest of the Ozians. She shared:

Well, it's very special. It's very emotional. I think the second movie really embodies unconditional love and forgiveness and friendship. And you'll have to wait and see, but it is quite different. And you get to see people reap the... bear the repercussions for their choices that they make in movie one. So if movie one is about choices, movie two is about consequences.

Wicked: For Good seems to be filled with how relationship dynamics develop and how the social and emotional discourse gets shaped around it all. While I appreciate Ariana Grande’s comments in promoting the film, it just makes me even more impatient to wait nine months to understand this comment more fully. And that’s not even covering learning about Cynthia Erivo's motivation to see sequel footage . I knew waiting for the second movie would be harder than the first, and with the two Emerald City stars discussing the film, my assumption was correct: November can’t come soon enough!

It’s great to have regular appearances from the Wicked stars during this in-between time of the two films, helping ease the mounting anticipation. Because of all of the nominations they and the movie have recieved, they’ve become regulars at the scheduled awards shows (regardless of Wicked 's complicated road to the Academy Awards ). With their frequent attendance to public events, they’ve even helped weed out fact from fiction ie. Erivo shooting down Oscar performance rumors . (Although, if you’re anything like me, you’re hoping for this to be an Oscars surprise they’re trying to keep under wraps for now.)

For now, we’ll have to wait and bide our time and take Ariana Grande’s word on how Wicked: For Good differs from its first half. The countdown is on with every exciting comment and announcement for the second Broadway-turned-musical movie hit arrives.

Wicked is out now and available with VOD services and on physical media. Eventually, Part 1 will be available with Universal's streaming service, so you’ll want an active Peacock subscription when it becomes available.