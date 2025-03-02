Ariana Grande's Glinda-fied Oscars Dress And Cynthia Erivo's Deep Green Gown Defy Gravity And Pay Homage To Wicked In The Best Way
These women deserve the same standing ovation the "Defying Gravity" riff gets.
After the entire Wicked press tour, and considering the pink and green looks from last year's Oscars, I knew Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo would slay this year. However, I didn't expect them to actually defy gravity with their gowns!
That's right, as the 2025 Oscar nominees walked the carpet, both of Wicked's stars rocked structured, big and incredible looks that are giving big Elphaba and Glinda energy.
Starting with Ariana Grande, she wore Schiaparelli, according to the ABC Red Carpet broadcast. Honestly, it's giving Glinda's bubble dress in a new and modern way. Take a look:
Now, onto Cynthia Erivo. While Grande's look is 100% Glinda-fied in the most marvelous way, Erivo's dress is giving big Elphaba energy.
This is a gown that would make the Wicked Witch proud. Take a look:
Overall, these women- and their whole cast- are bringing this award season to an end with a bang. After over a year of wonderful Wicked looks, these fits are the perfect way to celebrate the success of the first film.
They're also a great way to start getting us all excited for Wicked: For Good, which will hit the 2025 movie schedule in November!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Would Keke Palmer Ever Get Nude In Movies? Someone Asked The Actress, And She Had A Candid Response
Gwyneth Paltrow Penned A Birthday Tribute To Ex-Husband Chris Martin, And Cue The Awws