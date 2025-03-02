Ariana Grande's Glinda-fied Oscars Dress And Cynthia Erivo's Deep Green Gown Defy Gravity And Pay Homage To Wicked In The Best Way

After the entire Wicked press tour, and considering the pink and green looks from last year's Oscars, I knew Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo would slay this year. However, I didn't expect them to actually defy gravity with their gowns!

That's right, as the 2025 Oscar nominees walked the carpet, both of Wicked's stars rocked structured, big and incredible looks that are giving big Elphaba and Glinda energy.

Starting with Ariana Grande, she wore Schiaparelli, according to the ABC Red Carpet broadcast. Honestly, it's giving Glinda's bubble dress in a new and modern way. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, onto Cynthia Erivo. While Grande's look is 100% Glinda-fied in the most marvelous way, Erivo's dress is giving big Elphaba energy.

This is a gown that would make the Wicked Witch proud. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Overall, these women- and their whole cast- are bringing this award season to an end with a bang. After over a year of wonderful Wicked looks, these fits are the perfect way to celebrate the success of the first film.

They're also a great way to start getting us all excited for Wicked: For Good, which will hit the 2025 movie schedule in November!