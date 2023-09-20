Ryan Seacrest Opens Up About What Vanna White And Pat Sajak Have Told Him About Hosting Wheel Of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune Season 41 is now in full swing, and that’s somewhat bittersweet since it’ll mark the final stretch of episodes for longtime host Pat Sajak . Months ago, the 76-year-old TV presenter announced that he’d retire from WoF in 2024. Ryan Seacrest will ultimately succeed him in that post starting in the fall of that same year. All in all, Seacrest appears excited to be taking the reins of the game show and, as you’d expect, he’s already getting prepared. So it shouldn’t be shocking to hear he’s spoken with Sajak and veteran hostess Vanna White , who apparently shared some honest sentiments with him.

It goes without saying that Ryan Seacrest has had his fair share of hosting gigs over the years. However, Wheel of Fortune – in many ways – is a different kind of beast for him. The American Idol host spoke with E! News and explained that WoF’s two co-hosts shared some optimistic thoughts about the show they’ve spearheaded for the last several decades. Per Seacrest, one of the topics the two spoke to him about was the reason why they still find the show to be so fun after all these years:

They've just told me how fun the show is. It is probably the best show to work on on television. You're giving away money every single night to people, and it never gets old.

A number of devoted viewers may agree with me when I say there’s certainly a fair level of joy that emanates from the game show. There’s nothing like watching a contestant become giddy after winning a trip or guessing the answer during the challenging bonus puzzle. So I can totally understand why seeing such sights wouldn’t get old for Vanna White or Pat Sajak. During his interview, Ryan Seacrest went on to reiterate that he’s excited to start the gig but also admitted to being nervous:

Of course I'm nervous. I haven't done it yet, so I'm terrified. I am very much looking forward to it.

I’d probably be the same way, if I were in his position. It can be challenging to step into a new job but, in the New Year's Rockin' Eve host’s case, he has to do that and fill the shoes of a TV legend. It may be a bit of a culture shock in the beginning but, considering his experience and ability to adapt to different gigs, I’m thinking the 48-year-old will be able to find a groove and fit into the show and its culture perfectly.

Fortunately for Ryan Seacrest, he’ll also still have seasoned veteran Vanna White by his side when he begins his hosting stint. White finally landed a new contract to remain on the show through the 2025-2026 season. There was a lot of speculation regarding whether a new deal could be worked out, as sources alleged that White and Sony TV were not on the same page for a while. However, throughout the negotiations, reports suggested she was open to working with Seacrest and remaining with the show. Seacrest, for his part, shared glowing thoughts about White’s contract extension. His comments were featured in a preview of his interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist :

This is such great news. Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I’ve been very excited to work with her but now that it’s official I can say, 'Congratulations, Vanna.' I can’t wait.

I’m definitely intrigued to see what the dynamic between Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White will look like around this time next year. Hopefully, White and Pat Sajak’s sentiments will help Seacrest rise to the occasion.