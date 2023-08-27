A Timeline Of Ryan Seacrest's Biggest Hosting Gigs

When you look back on just the last quarter-century or so of the broadcasting industry, can you think of another on-air personality more recognizable or even more important than Ryan Seacrest? The guy has practically become a fixture of our lives by counting down the biggest hits on the radio, ringing in the new year, presenting at multiple awards ceremonies, and emceeing one of the top-rated TV shows of all time, American Idol.

However, those are only a few of the most notable moments from his storied hosting career, with more to mention from before landing the quintessential singing competition show and even more big things to come. We will cover all of Seacrest’s most famous gigs in our timeline below, but first, let’s explore a few titles from his lesser-known origins.

Ryan Seacrest's Early Hosting Gigs

The very first sightings of Ryan Seacrest assuming hosting duties are unlike almost anything he has done since, especially when the then-19-year-old made his 1993 debut as the host of ESPN’s Radical Outdoor Challenge, which — according to Hello! — pitted children against each other in outdoor challenges. As Vulture would recall, his next major game show job, Gladiators 2000, was similar, being a spin-off from American Gladiators with competitors aged 10 to 13, that did not last long in the mid-1990s.

Seacrest’s rising reputation in broadcasting also earned him acting gigs — such as a starring role on a short-lived sci-fi children’s program called Reality Check — but none that saw him more in his element than when he played fictional TV hosts. He lent his voice to an episode of the classic Nickelodeon cartoon, Hey Arnold!, in which the title character and his boarding house neighbors compete on an intense game show called Fighting Families and, as he recalled to Kelly Ripa on Live!, he appeared on the original Beverly Hills 90210 as the host of a Newlywed Game-esque program.

Seacrest Lands American Idol In 2002

By the early 2000s, Seacrest was well on his way to becoming as a household name as a result of being named the co-host of a program that would evolve into an unstoppable pop culture juggernaut, American Idol. Oddly enough, as he revealed to the show’s first champion, Kelly Clarkson, on her talk show, he was originally considered to be one of the judges, but convinced the producers to give him an audition

When Seacrest’s co-host, Brian Dunkleman, left the program to pursue an acting career, according to the comedian’s interview with TMZ, Seacrest began his long-standing tenure as the sole presenter of the program — a position he maintains to this day in its rebooted form on ABC. At one point, the show made him the highest paid reality show host of all time when he signed a three-year-deal for $45 million, as ABC News reported in 2009.

Takes Over American Top 40 In 2004

The secret to Seacrest’s success is not just his classic good looks, but also his million-dollar voice and near-perfect vocal inflection. He has also put this talent to great use off-camera when sitting behind a microphone since early 2004.

It was in January of that year, as Hits Daily Double reported, when Seacrest had the honor of inheriting hosting duties for American Top 40 from the legendary Casey Kasem (also known as the original voice of Scooby-Doo’s Shaggy), who also created the syndicated program in 1970. Counting down the most popular tunes in the country is just one of a few radio gigs he has mainatined in the last couple decades.

Earned His Own Talk Radio Show In 2004 With On Air

Just one month after becoming the host of American Top 40, Seacrest was given his own syndicated talk radio slot aptly titled, On Air with Ryan Seacrest. This is not to be confused with his morning TV program of the same name and from the same year that, according to Billboard, only lasted one season.

The audio-exclusive version of On Air certainly would not suffer the same fate, as he and his co-hosts celebrated their 19th anniversary this year. Fans can be sure to hear more of segments like “Ryan’s Roses” — in which the host helps listeners confirm or debunk suspicions of a cheating lover — for some time as Seacrest extended his iHeartRadio contract to 2025, according to Radio Insight.

Begins Co-Hosting New Year's Rockin' Eve With Dick Clark In 2005

For decades, the face of the New Year’s Eve was Dick Clark, who created New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in the early 1970s. The broadcasting legend was also a major influence on and mentor to Seacrest — as he recalled in an op-ed for THR — who was brought on as a correspondent for the annual celebratory program in 2005.

Soon enough, his participation became such an important staple for the event that his name was added to now current title (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest). After Clark passed away in 2012, Seacrest was named the permanent main host of the show and — as Deadline reported in 2021 — has signed a multi-year contract to continue serving as emcee and executive producer.

Becomes Kelly Ripa's New Co-Host On Live In 2017

When the late Regis Philbin retired from his long tenure as the co-host of Live! in 2011, he was replaced the following year by former NFL star Michael Strahan, who would only stay for four years before taking a job at Good Morning America. After the search for Kelly Ripa’s next co-host ended in May 2017, according to Deadline, it seemed like no choice could more obvious or better.

Seacrest join Ripa for the newly rebranded Live! with Kelly and Ryan on the day his full-time position on the syndicated morning talk show was announced and the addition was met with great ratings by the end of the year, averaging 3 million viewers, according to The New York Times. However, it would turn out to be yet another instance of being there for a good time, but not for a long time, when he revealed he would leave the show in early 2023, citing his commute from LA to New York as the primary reason. Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, took over shortly after.

Will Succeed Pat Sajak On Wheel Of Fortune In 2024

While it was sad for many -- including Ripa, especially -- to see Seacrest depart his popular morning TV gig, many are also excited to see what he has next in store. As THR reports, he will be the returning to his game show roots as the new host of Wheel of Fortune in 2024.

The news came just days after the long-running word puzzle program’s original emcee, Pat Sajak, announced he will retire after the end of its 41st season. According to EW, Vanna White plans to continue revealing letters on the board when Seacrest joins.

You have to wonder if Ryan Seacrest ever wishes he could take a little break from juggling so many gigs. Then again, being on TV and radio is likely the natural-born broadcaster’s life-blood. I think it will be a very long time before we last hear him say, “Seacrest out!”