Ryan Seacrest Reveals Upcoming Reunion With Kelly Ripa Amid Hosting Wheel Of Fortune And American Idol

Ryan Seacrest’s list of hosting jobs has expanded quite a bit over the course of his career, from American Idol to E! News to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and now Wheel of Fortune among many other projects. He also hosted Live! with Kelly and Ryan from 2017 to 2023, until it became too hard for him to travel from LA to New York so much. Seacrest still keeps in touch with his former co-host, though, and there’s even a reunion coming up very soon.

When Seacrest bowed out of Live, it was certainly an emotional time, especially given how close he became with Kelly Ripa. Although he’s been busy, juggling American Idol and Wheel of Fortune, that isn’t stopping him from reuniting with Ripa. Seacrest told E! News that he’s going to be appearing on Live! with Kelly and Mark in the near future, and I love hearing how close he still is with the couple:

Mark and Kelly have invited me to come on in a couple of weeks. So I will be there. The trifecta will be on the set. I love that show so much. It means a lot to me. I have a blast doing it. Kelly and I are still the closest of friends. Mark, too. So I chat with them, but I can’t wait to see them.

With Idol's latest season nearing its conclusion on the 2025 TV schedule, it makes sense for Ryan Seacrest to appear on the talk show. He'll likely promote the singing competition series while he's there. I love when things work out, and I'm pleased that he'll have an opportunity to chop it up with his former co-star on his old stomping grounds. Thankfully, "a couple weeks" isn't a long time to wait, so fans will get to see Seacrest and Ripa share the screen soon!

Of course, this won't be the first time Seacrest will have appeared on his former talk show since his exit. Last October, he and his sister, Meredith Seacrest-Leach, were guests on Live! with Kelly and Mark and were there to promote their new children’s book. Ripa came with the Wheel of Fortune jokes and absolutely roasted her former co-host. Those playful barbs further illustrated the close relationship the two media personalities have.

This season of American Idol also marks a reunion for Ryan Seacrest. Carrie Underwood returned to the show this season to judge, replacing Katy Perry. Unfortunately, Seacrest made a gaffe for the first time in the show's history when he failed to introduce Underwood in a recent episode after introducing fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. It's hard to say what exactly prompted that snafu. Underwood, who is one of the most famous Idol contestants, didn't appear all that happy, but we definitely can't say for sure that there's any kind of animosity there.

As for Live! with Kelly and Mark, I'd imagine that viewers will tune in to see Seacrest's latest appearance. I still miss seeing him host with Ripa on a regular basis, but I'm happy that the two are still close.