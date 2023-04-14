Why Ryan Seacrest Is Allegedly Leaving Live And Mark Consuelos Is Taking Over

Ryan Seacrest’s time sitting next to Kelly Ripa is about to come to an end. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host is stepping away after six years, with Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos stepping in as his replacement . Ripa said she had big plans for “hazing” the American Idol host on his way out — with his final episode set to air Friday, April 14 — but what caused Seacrest to decide to leave the show in the first place, making way for Ripa's husband to come on board?

When news broke that Ryan Seacrest was leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan, the decision had already been made to have Mark Consuelos step in as his permanent replacement. In fact, Seacrest’s exit has apparently been a long time coming , as he admitted on the show that he’d stayed far longer than originally planned. He remembered speaking to both Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about only doing the show for about three years. During a tearful segment of Live , he recalled:

The three of us sat before I moved out here and had real conversations about doing this for a few years. Ended up being longer than I thought, and I couldn’t be happier to see you come in and be next to your wife, who we both know is the most amazing human being on the planet.

He may not be part of Live for much longer, but Ryan Seacrest will still have plenty to keep him busy, as he focuses on his jobs on the West Coast . He confirmed his next steps in a lengthy Instagram post, telling his fans:

I’ll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country.

That’s certainly still a lot he’s got on his plate, and although he’s reportedly been better about not stretching himself too thin by taking more frequent breaks from Live with Kelly and Ryan, multiple sources told Page Six he often appeared exhausted before leaving the show, and his friends and colleagues have apparently expressed concern. Those absences from the show may also be another reason for his exit, as an insider alleged not everyone has been thrilled about his coming and going. They said:

Some of Ryan’s absences created tension with everyone involved on the show. But everyone cares about him and respects him and just wants to make sure he’s OK.

Kelly Ripa said she expects a seamless transition into Live with Kelly and Mark, on which her husband will make his debut on Monday, April 17, but she had a few things planned for Ryan Seacrest before he closes this chapter. She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live (via ET ):

We’re planning lots of surprises. I will be murdered if I reveal them, but think of it as a long …what would you call it? It’s like a hazing. We’re hazing him good-bye… We’re going to do all of Ryan’s least favorite things for his final week.