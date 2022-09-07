Sam Heughan Was Asked What He'd Miss About Filming Outlander And His Answer Was Heartfelt And Slightly NSFW

It’s no secret that Outlander has been a huge success for Starz since the romantic drama debuted in 2014. Not only is the production now filming Outlander Season 7 , which should hit our screens at some point in 2023, but there’s also a prequel on the way. It’s hard, though, not to think about a time when all we’ll have of Jamie, Claire, and their assorted family and friends are repeat viewings of old episodes. With that, Outlander star Sam Heughan was recently asked about what he’d miss once he’s no longer working on the show, and his answer managed to be both heartfelt and a bit NSFW.

What Did Sam Heughan Say He’d Miss About Filming Outlander?

Again, to be clear, we absolutely don’t have to worry about being Sassenachs without a television home to visit frequently just yet, but with Outlander being rather long in the tooth already, I’m sure fans have wondered what the stars will miss about working on the time-traveling series. Square Mile asked Sam Heughan that very question, and after admitting that the cast had been discussing the topic recently, he said:

What will I miss? I’ll miss the camaraderie, the people, the routine. The routine is pretty tough, pretty full on. But there’s something wonderful about it, going to work every day, you know you all are going to be fucked but the end. It’s hard work, it’s full on, but you’re all in it together. So I guess that camaraderie and being around people you enjoy being around.

Awwwww! It makes total sense that Heughan would list his co-workers as one of the things he’d miss about filming Outlander. The cast has always seemed to be very close, with Heughan congratulating Balfe after her award nomination , and cast members sometimes poking great amounts of fun at each other on social media. Heughan noted previously that he and Caitríona Balfe have been successful on the show because they agreed at the beginning that they were “in this together” , and fans believe in their on-screen chemistry so much that some insist Balfe and Heughan must be dating in real life .

It’s always great to like the people you end up working with, but this is probably even more helpful for the cast and crew of Outlander. As Heughan also said, the show is “full on” and a difficult job, but at least they can all be “fucked” from going through filming together. That does sound like true “camaraderie” you guys.