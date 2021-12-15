Outlander’s Sam Heughan’s Response To Caitríona Balfe’s Awards Nomination Is Totally Perfect

Of the things which seem like absolutes about Outlander, fans can count on a few definite facts. On the show, certainly, we will see everyone we love suffer at some point (probably several points), and someone will deliver some seriously sexy romantic scenes . Off camera, meanwhile, we can count on most of the folks who work on the drama supporting and / or delightfully poking fun at one another, especially on social media. And, now that Outlander’s Sam Heughan has offered a totally perfect response to co-star Caitríona Balfe’s awards nomination, their real life friendship has proven that, once again.

The Golden Globe Awards revealed their nominations for this year recently, and Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe scored a nod for her performance in director Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, with her first nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture from the organization. After her nomination was announced, Sam Heughan stepped up and responded to the great news on Twitter , and said:

@caitrionambalfe congrats on the @goldenglobes nomination Balfe!!!!xx

Awwww! OK, I know what you’re probably thinking. Seeing as how Heughan’s reaction to Caitríona Balfe’s Golden Globes nod is so simple and right on the nose, you’re probably wondering just how this counts as such a perfect thing for him to say. Well, the simplicity of his comment really is the key for me.

How often do people who really know one another go on and on when congratulating each other on social media? Generally, it seems like they don’t, because what they want to do is give their well wishes to their buddy either in person, on the phone, or in some other personal way. The public notice is just so we all know that they know what happened, as opposed to being the truest form of the congratulations .

Plus, you know, he wrapped his simple comment with four exclamation points and two virtual kisses, so, come on, guys. What more do you want from the man?!

All you have to do is watch a joint interview with the Outlander stars to see that the affection that Claire and Jamie have for each other on the series has definitely turned into a great friendship off camera. The two of them have had to endure some rough stuff while filming the time travel series, which tends to be filled with heavy emotional work for both of them, and their care for each other has probably helped make a lot of that easier to deal with once the cameras stop rolling.

Balfe and Heughan have spent several years cultivating the knockout chemistry they have on Outlander, and fans love seeing that they (along with the rest of the cast) seem to really enjoy working those long hours together .