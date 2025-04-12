Sarah Ramos Moved To Chicago For Her Role In Chicago Med. Then LA Journalists Absolutely Roasted Her Over It

News
By published

She took it like a champ.

Sarah Ramos as Dr. Lenox in Chicago Med Season 10x04
(Image credit: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Chicago Med has seen a bevy of doctors and nurses come through the doors of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center throughout its 10 seasons, and it’s always fun to see who will be joining the staff next. As Season 10 airs on the 2025 TV schedule, newcomer Sarah Ramos has been making the ED intense as Dr. Lenox, someone who doesn’t really like joking around and is pretty serious. However, Ramos is the complete opposite, having taken being roasted by LA journalists like a pro after moving to the Windy City.

Since the One Chicago shows actually film in Chicago, Ramos had to move there for her new role. This led to her getting acclimated to her new life, and it wasn’t easy. She previously mentioned how she doesn’t have friends, and while appearing on KTLA 5 to promote the NBC drama, the admission was brought back up by the KTLA journalists. However, everyone was laughing.

Luckily, Ramos took to Instagram to share the clip alongside the caption, “Glam for getting absolutely roasted on KTLA”:

A post shared by Sarah Ramos (@saraheramos)

A photo posted by on

I’m not Ramos, and even that stung a little, knowing how hard it is to make friends as an adult. However, the fact that she’s laughing about it means it’s not too serious, and she’s owning up to what she said, which makes it even funnier.

Hopefully, though, she has made friends in Chicago and can call her co-stars her pals too.

Not only is it tough making friends as an adult, but moving to a new city for a new job can also be pretty hard. The fact that Ramos is able to laugh at what she said about not having friends months later implies that she might be more acclimated and settled in her new home. While Lenox isn’t too well-liked on Chicago Med, it’s likely Ramos is.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Want to watch franchises like One Chicago or The Real Housewives? Well, Peacock is the place to do that, as it holds the catalogs for NBC, Bravo and more. For as little as $7.99 per month, you can have access to it all too!

View Deal

Meanwhile, Chicago Med has been pretty entertaining as of late, between Archer and Hannah’s potential relationship, Ripley hitting a new low and getting suspended then nearly dying, and much more. The series also crossed over with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. earlier this year for the first time since 2019’s “Infection” crossover event, and it was as nerve-wracking as ever.

As for Dr. Lenox, she hasn’t been making things easy in the Emergency Department, but she has been making things interesting, to say the least. It’s unknown if she’ll be sticking around if/when Season 11 happens, but you never know. There are still several episodes left in Season 10 of Chicago Med, and it will be exciting to see what happens.

New episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and stream the next day with a Peacock subscription.

Megan Behnke
Megan Behnke
Freelance TV News Writer

Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

I'm Thrilled Kaya Made Detective On Elsbeth, Yet I Have Mixed Feelings About How Her Old Position Is Being Handled

I Was One Of Many White Lotus Fans Who Questioned Why Chelsea Stuck With Rick, And Aimee Lou Wood's Explanation Is Heartbreakingly Convincing

Someone Put Together A Compilation Of Tom Holland Calling His Spider-Man Role, Loving Zendaya And Uncharted Before They Happened (And Talk About Manifesting What You Want)
See more latest
Most Popular
Tom Holland in Uncharted
Someone Put Together A Compilation Of Tom Holland Calling His Spider-Man Role, Loving Zendaya And Uncharted Before They Happened (And Talk About Manifesting What You Want)
Kaya looking down in Elsbeth.
I'm Thrilled Kaya Made Detective On Elsbeth, Yet I Have Mixed Feelings About How Her Old Position Is Being Handled
Walton Goggins&#039; Rick looking over outside and Aimee Lou Wood&#039;s Chelsea getting emotional in the finale of White Lotus Season 3
I Was One Of Many White Lotus Fans Who Questioned Why Chelsea Stuck With Rick, And Aimee Lou Wood's Explanation Is Heartbreakingly Convincing
Hayley Atwell hangs onto Tom Cruise as he hangs onto a railing in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One.
The Oscars Are Finally Awarding Stunts, But Fans Can't Stop Making The Same Sad Point About Tom Cruise And Mission: Impossible
Taylor Swift stars in the &quot;Fornight&quot; music video, Kanye West appears on BigBoyTV and Travis Kelce speaks in the film, Kelce.
As Taylor Swift Reportedly Takes Legal Action Against Kanye West Over Viral Posts, An Insider Drops Claims About Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Feelings
Jordan Calloway as Jake standing in the snow holding up his right hand to his right shoulder.
Jake's Phone Call On Fire Country Shocked Me, And I Have A Theory About How It Will Impact His Career
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Halle Berry attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Halle Berry's Incredible Mirrored Oscars Dress Was Such A Pain That Christian Siriano Cut It From His Runway Show
Matt Bomer, sporting longer hair and an open brown collared shirt, is seen in discussion at a table during a scene in Hulu&#039;s sitcom, Mid-Century Modern.
Years After Turning Down Barbie Role, Matt Bomer Explains Why He Doesn’t Regret The Decision
A screenshot from Harry &amp; Meghan of Meghan Markle looking slightly concerned.
Meghan Markle Made Another Polarizing Move On The Way To A Broadway Show: ‘Absolutely Abnormal’
Dichen Lachman looking stressed in Severance.
The Fun Way Severance's AD Used Jurassic World To Help Dichen Lachman Navigate The Show's Wild Hallway Scenes