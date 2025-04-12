Sarah Ramos Moved To Chicago For Her Role In Chicago Med. Then LA Journalists Absolutely Roasted Her Over It

Chicago Med has seen a bevy of doctors and nurses come through the doors of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center throughout its 10 seasons, and it’s always fun to see who will be joining the staff next. As Season 10 airs on the 2025 TV schedule, newcomer Sarah Ramos has been making the ED intense as Dr. Lenox, someone who doesn’t really like joking around and is pretty serious. However, Ramos is the complete opposite, having taken being roasted by LA journalists like a pro after moving to the Windy City.

Since the One Chicago shows actually film in Chicago, Ramos had to move there for her new role. This led to her getting acclimated to her new life, and it wasn’t easy. She previously mentioned how she doesn’t have friends, and while appearing on KTLA 5 to promote the NBC drama, the admission was brought back up by the KTLA journalists. However, everyone was laughing.

Luckily, Ramos took to Instagram to share the clip alongside the caption, “Glam for getting absolutely roasted on KTLA”:

I’m not Ramos, and even that stung a little, knowing how hard it is to make friends as an adult. However, the fact that she’s laughing about it means it’s not too serious, and she’s owning up to what she said, which makes it even funnier.

Hopefully, though, she has made friends in Chicago and can call her co-stars her pals too.

Not only is it tough making friends as an adult, but moving to a new city for a new job can also be pretty hard. The fact that Ramos is able to laugh at what she said about not having friends months later implies that she might be more acclimated and settled in her new home. While Lenox isn’t too well-liked on Chicago Med, it’s likely Ramos is.

Meanwhile, Chicago Med has been pretty entertaining as of late, between Archer and Hannah’s potential relationship, Ripley hitting a new low and getting suspended then nearly dying, and much more. The series also crossed over with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. earlier this year for the first time since 2019’s “Infection” crossover event, and it was as nerve-wracking as ever.

As for Dr. Lenox, she hasn’t been making things easy in the Emergency Department, but she has been making things interesting, to say the least. It’s unknown if she’ll be sticking around if/when Season 11 happens, but you never know. There are still several episodes left in Season 10 of Chicago Med, and it will be exciting to see what happens.

New episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and stream the next day with a Peacock subscription.