Chicago P.D. Showrunner Compares The New One Chicago Event To The 'Infection' Three-Parter, And Now I Want To Rewatch The 2019 Crisis
The shows are finally coming back together.
It's been a long time since One Chicago fans have been able to look forward to an epic three-part crossover, but the 2025 TV schedule is on the verge of delivering. The "In the Trenches" event brings the heroes of Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med together to deal with an explosion and a subway collapse, with more than one hero in very real danger.
The plot doesn't sound too similar to 2019's "Infection," but when I spoke with P.D. boss Gwen Sigan, she compared the 2025 event to what went down more than five years ago, and it put me in the mood to rewatch "Infection" after "In the Trenches."
How The Crossovers Compare
Gwen Sigan is credited with the teleplay for the Chicago P.D. leg of "Infection," so when I spoke with her after her comments about the Burzek relationship, I had to ask: how does "In the Trenches" compare to the last time that One Chicago came together back in 2019? The P.D. showrunner shared:
While I loved the "Infection" crossover and definitely am not mad to be in the mood to rewatch it with my Peacock subscription, I can agree that it didn't feel entirely "interwoven," particularly with the P.D. episode feeling distinctly like P.D. since the Med and Fire characters could only do so much to take down the bad guys. Sigan went on:
The promo certainly has the characters mingling with each other, to the point that Chicago Med showrunner Allen MacDonald was surprised that so much was revealed. For her part, Chicago Fire boss Andrea Newman previewed the scale of the inferno for the event, saying that flames shooting up "three stories" was "freaking out the neighbors."
The "Infection" storyline of course had a grand scale insofar as the first responders had every reason to believe that a flesh-eating infection could be spreading throughout the Windy City, but it wasn't quite explosive in the way that "In the Trenches" will be. Still, talking about the new one reminded me of what was great about the last one, and I may have something to revisit sooner rather than later.
But if "In the Trenches" is going to be more cohesive than "Infection," how will P.D.'s Intelligence Unit be incorporated this time around?
How Chicago P.D. Will Be Incorporated More
While the promo confirms that Ruzek is one of the two One Chicago characters trapped underground (with Fire's Stella Kidd as the other) and that Platt will be in a life-or-death state, there was still the question of how the characters who aren't usually rushing into fires or administering aid will be key to the storyline. Gwen Sigan shed some light, saying:
Of the three One Chicago showrunners, Andrea Newman wasn't able to visit the Fire set and Allen MacDonald only made it in time for the last scene of Med's episode. So, was Gwen Sigan on set for much of the P.D. leg of the three-parter? She shared:
All in all, it sounds like the whole One Chicago team went above and beyond to make "In the Trenches" worth the wait after "Infection" back in 2019. Be sure to tune in to NBC on Wednesday, January 29 to check out the action, starting with Fire at 8 p.m. ET in a time slot switch, followed by Med at 9 p.m. ET, and ending with Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. The order was the same for "Infection," which you can stream with a Peacock subscription now.
