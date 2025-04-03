Chicago Med's Latest Episode Has Me Conflicted About Archer And Hannah's Relationship, But Steven Weber And Jessy Schram Nailed It

Spoilers ahead for Episode 17 of Chicago Med Season 10, called "The Book of Archer" and available streaming next day with a Peacock subscription.

Chicago Med put the spotlight on Dean Archer in the latest episode of the 2025 TV schedule, and the day that started off on a tragic note for him just kept on escalating. Admittedly, he did a fair of that escalating himself, to the point that even Hannah ran out of patience with him... for a time, anyway. "The Book of Archer" ended with the two planning on spending at least part of an evening together, and the credits rolled with me feeling conflicted on just about everything except that stars Steven Weber and Jessy Schram were great.

Archer learned almost immediately in Episode 17 that his ex-wife had died after passing out drunk and hitting her head, getting the news from Sean in Florida. He then went to work and was greeted with the news that since Lenox was taking a personal day, Goodwin needed him to run the ED. Hannah clocked pretty quickly that there was something off Archer beyond his usual grouchiness, but he didn't explain.

What he did do was take his feelings out on patients and his colleagues, even Hannah. It wasn't until after he was attacked by a drug-fueled patient and learned some of Lenox's backstory that he finally opened up to his closest ally in the ED. Hannah was of course sympathetic as he shared the story behind how his marriage fell apart, but then he began second-guessing all the decisions that his family to where they ended up. Hannah tried to get through to him that he needs to focus on moving forward, making changes, and working towards where he wants to be.

Archer asked her where he wants to be, but she was done with the conversation if he was just going to keep torturing himself. And I honestly thought that's where the episode would end on Dean and Hannah scenes, and that the shot of Archer forlornly failing to pour himself a proper bowl of Captain Crunch would be the last before the credits rolled. I was expecting kind of a bummer of an ending. Instead, Hannah came through. She knocked on his door and showed that she had brought dinner and "dessert," revealing a box of Captain Crunch Berries.

When he somewhat hilariously said that he doesn't do the Berries variety because he finds them "indulgent," she shrugged and responded that "maybe it's time for a change." And believe it or not, he came very close to smiling, agreed that "maybe it is," and invited her in. The credits did in fact roll before the big reveal of whether she could talk him into living large and trying Captain Crunch Berries, and I was left puzzled over how to feel about it.

I've always loved the dynamic between Archer and Hannah going back to their unlikely beginning, when him wanting Goodwin not to hire her started turning into them becoming each other's closest confidantes in the ED. I even asked Jessy Schram about the relationship when we spoke during Season 7, and she confirmed that neither she nor Steven Weber saw the Archer/Asher bond coming. I also got new showrunner Allen MacDonald's take ahead of Season 10, when he described them as having a "very hard to define relationship." Even Archer's recent heartfelt moment while on acid was largely effective thanks to him having her on hand.

In the show, both characters have always denied a romantic connection, including a funny scene including a confused Sean Archer in which Hannah so emphatically said there was "no way" that a slightly offended Dean had to point out that "he's got the idea." They've been fun pals of the Chicago Med ED. But dang it, the way that their moments were played in "The Book of Archer," I would have suspected romance blooming for pretty much any other pair of characters. Heck, I'd probably be wondering if social media had a ship name for them, even though Hannah has had such strong feelings for Ripley.

So what are we to believe?! Is this just a new, more open chapter of their friendship? Was this a one-off kind of episode that could only happen because Archer was emotionally struggling with the death of his ex? Were the Captain Crunch Berries a sugary metaphor for their relationship? And are Captain Crunch Berries really too indulgent for an adult to eat?!?

Well, one of those questions is easiest to answer at this point, and it would involve a trip to the grocery store. In all seriousness, as to what the future holds (or doesn't hold) for Archer and Asher, I can only look to the promo for the next episode for clues. Take a look:

Chicago Med 10x18 Promo "Together One Last Time" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Whatever the relationship future holds for Hannah, the next episode at least promises to address the situation with Ripley. The wait is also currently on for news of whether the three shows of One Chicago will return for the 2025-2026 TV season. I'm personally not too worried about any of them being cancelled, but confirmation ahead of the spring finales would certainly be nice. Unfortunately, One Chicago is going on a brief break, and Chicago Med won't be back in its usual 8 p.m. ET time slot on NBC Wednesdays until April 16.