It’s Been More Than A Week And Fans Still Can’t Stop Reacting To SNL’s Viral Beavis And Butt-Head Sketch

Saturday Night Live has been making millions of people laugh for almost five decades, and every so often, a sketch will become a major part of pop culture. Two weekends ago, Ryan Gosling’s SNL episode went viral in part because in basically every sketch someone broke character. Specifically, pretty much everyone broke during the Beavis and Butt-Head sketch, with the exception of Kenan Thompson, and people are still talking about it.

Gosling and Mikey Day portrayed characters with a striking resemblance to the duo from one of the best animated series in a sketch, and it was the most talked-about moment from the episode. On top of the fact that they nailed Beavis and Butt-Head’s mannerisms and looks, Heidi Gardner could not stop laughing. Just watching it again, I can see why.

It’s been over a week since the episode aired on the 2024 TV schedule, but people cannot stop watching it. While it's not close to being one of the most popular videos on SNL's YouTube channel, the sketch has racked up almost 12 million views in just nine days, which is pretty impressive. Plenty of viewers on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared their thoughts on the sketch, and FelixRadio is still dying over the Emmy-worthy performance:

I’ve watched the Beavis & Butthead skit for the 100th time and I’m still laughing. 🤣 SNL deserves an Emmy for makeup & costume for it. 🎯

While the sketch is pretty average in terms of plot, the fact that the make-up and wardrobe were spot-on makes it even iconic. Not to mention the fact that while viewers were dying laughing at home, so were the cast members, extras, Ryan Gosling, and everyone in the audience. WestParkRunner admitted they’ve watched it so many times they've lost count:

I think I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve watched the Beavis and Butthead SNL skit from last weekend.

The Beavis and Butt-Head sketch is arguably one of the funniest sketches in recent years of SNL, and every time I watch it, it just seems to get funnier. It’s definitely one of those where you can’t get tired of it, and even though it was only mid-week when they posted, ramblingfilm had already watched it a handful of times:

I think I've watched SNL's Beavis and Butthead sketch about 10 times this week already.

No matter how much time has passed or how many times the sketch is watched, it seems like Beavis and Butt-Head have earned their way into the SNL Hall of Fame. It really does get funnier every time, because on each watch you can pick up on different details and cast members breaking. CTLikesSports isn’t afraid to share that they’ve watched it an unhealthy amount:

I’ve watched that SNL Beavis and Butthead skit more times than I’d like to admit.

Considering sketches on Saturday Night Live can be either a hit or a miss, it seems like it’s been a while since one has gone as viral as Beavis and Butt-Head and has made many, many people laugh. It will be hard to top it, but luckily it doesn’t look like people are getting tired of it any time soon. Viewers will just have to continue to watch Season 49 of SNL on NBC or with a Peacock subscription to see if there are any sketches worthy enough of a viral status that prompt conversation for weeks following the episode airing.