Scott Pelley Has Advice For CNN Staffers After Paramount Merger And Issues With CBS And Bari Weiss
CNN is now under new executive management.
The merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery is done, and the two entities are now part of what’s now simply known as Skydance. As a result, CNN now falls under the purview of CEO David Ellison and co, and many have had thoughts on that. Media pundits have expressed concerns, specifically due to Ellison’s handling of CBS News, for which he hired Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief. Former CBS employee Scott Pelley has been critical of the pair, and he’s now sharing advice for those working at CNN.
Pelley long served as an anchor and managing editor for CBS Evening News from 2011 to 2017 and was a correspondent from 2003 to 2026. This past summer, Pelley – along with several others – was fired from the Eye Network’s news branch as part of a major overhaul. Since then, Pelley has criticized the company’s top brass for alleged editorial bias and more. The veteran journalist recently took part in a discussion at the Press Forward Summit and commented on Ellison’s assertion that editorial interference won’t happen at CNN:
These comments (which can be found on YouTube) come months after reports of Pelley’s meeting with relatively new 60 Minutes EP Nick Bilton, which reportedly became tense. During the conversation, Pelley apparently accused Weiss of “murdering” the news magazine show, and he was fired shortly after. Around that same time, EP Tanya Simon, correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi, executive editor Draggan Mihailovich and more were also fired.
Former CBS staffers have since made claims of “journalistic interference,” which Bari Weiss and others have denied. Nevertheless, it was reported that CNN employees were concerned about the prospect of Weiss taking over the network. It’s since been confirmed that Weiss won’t be involved in the day-to-day operations of the Ted Turner-founded news entity and that Mark Thompson will remain CEO. Pelley referenced the latter executive decision amid his conversation at the summit, and offered some advice for employees:
In the aftermath of the merger, Weiss hasn’t publicly addressed her exclusion from CNN, though she did discuss her feelings on the corporate shifts in relation to CBS News. Weiss sent out an internal memo that was obtained by the press and expressed uncertainty about changes that might unfold. She also advised her colleagues to “focus always on the work that we do.”
As for Scott Pelley – who’s now a Journalist in Residence at Columbia School of Journalism – he still maintains that keeping Bari Weiss at CBS News is a “terrible” idea. His thoughts on CNN, however, suggest that he’s cautiously optimistic about the network’s future.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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