The merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery has resulted in the formation of Skydance, which now holds various high-profile media assets. From a news perspective, the David Ellison-led conglomerate now owns both CBS News and CNN. There’s been a considerable amount of discussion regarding the future of both entities, especially in regard to whether CBS’ Bari Weiss might run CNN. While Weiss won’t take that big seat, I’ve still been curious about a merger, and Ellison recently weighed in.

Given how internal mergers tend to happen following corporate consolidation, it is indeed reasonable to wonder whether CNN and CBS News might eventually be combined into a single entity. Ellison recently appeared at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit, where he discussed various facts of the company’s overall future. In terms of the corporation’s two marquee news banners, the exec was asked if there would be “a point a year from now, two years from now, where these institutions merge.” Ellison (via Deadline) said this:

Right now, we are incredibly happy operating them basically within the status quo. I think you also have … there might be some news sharing in the future. But right now we’re operating them as they are.

So this answer pretty much seems to fall into the category of “not a definitive yes, but not a definitive no”. At the very least, the possibility of “news sharing” does make sense due to the two networks now being under the same corporate umbrella. I still can’t help but wonder, however, whether Ellison isn't totally shutting down the merger idea due to it being internally discussed as a viable option. That’s just speculation on my part, of course, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the powers that be have or are currently pondering the idea, at the very least.

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Ahead of the Paramount/WB merger, there were plenty of questions regarding what it might mean for CNN. Several media pundits expressed concerns about Weiss potentially being put in charge of the Ted Turner-founded political news network. W. Kamau Bell, a former host at the network, chastised Weiss’ handling of CBS News and argued that her presence would cause an issue with editorial autonomy. Those sentiments were echoed by another former analyst, Jim Acosta, who expressed his hope that Weiss wouldn’t “murder” CNN.

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Ellison eventually confirmed this past October, however, that current CNN CEO Mark Thompson would remain in his post. Shortly thereafter, Thompson spoke about the merger and shared some complimentary thoughts on his new bosses. The CEO said that after speaking to Ellison and the other Skydance executives, he felt “real confidence that they both understand and will fully support the principle and practice of the kind of independent news that CNN has always stood for.” All in all, Thompson has a solid reputation, and former CBS anchor Scott Pelley also praised him while warning CNN staffers about possible editorial changes post-merger.

As Thompson continues to run CNN, Bari Weiss will remain editor-in-chief at CBS News. Interestingly enough, Weiss was recently asked if she’d be interested in running CNN at some point, and she declared she was fine with solely overseeing her current network. It’s evident that the two media outlets will remain independent for now but, if David Ellison’s recent comments are anything to go by, Weiss and Thompson may have some editorial dealings down the road.