CNN Rumors Pegged Bari Weiss As The Network’s New Head, But Not So Fast

With the Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovery merger near completion, a number of eyes are on CNN and how the brand might be run by the former company. One major detail that’s been speculated upon as of late is who might be put in charge of the political news network after the consolidation. Several sources have pointed to CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss as the person who’ll potentially run the brand. However, based on a new report, we may want to hold our horses when it comes to that assumption.

Paramount CEO David Ellison has reportedly had a lot of confidence in Weiss, who he appointed E-I-C nearly a year ago. By all accounts, the two have a firm relationship, and that came up months ago when it was rumored that Weiss might be let go due to backlash. Despite that work dynamic, it would seem that, as of right now, Ellison is not necessarily eyeing Weiss to run CNN. Per a source for The New York Post, speculation about the Free Press founder receiving the big job “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Since being hired at CBS, Weiss has been critiqued for her lack of broadcast journalism experience, and media analysts have questioned Ellison’s decision to bring her on. In terms of CNN, though, a source suggests that if Weiss doesn’t run it, that’s not because of a lack of confidence on Ellison’s part. Supposedly, the head honcho doesn’t want Weiss overwhelmed by the “slash and burn” that’s going to come with the network being consolidated into Paramount. Ellison, instead, allegedly wants Weiss to “focus on working with talent.”

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On that note, the report suggests that Weiss still could receive a few responsibilities at the Ted Turner-founded company once the merger goes through. Previous reports also suggested that someone else could, at the very least, be brought in to assist Weiss with those operations. All of that is conjecture at this point, though, as no official decisions have been announced either way.

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Bari Weiss’ has been on the receiving end of blowback due to decisions she’s made at CBS News over the past several months. That includes “spiking” a 60 Minutes story about an El Salvador prison in December 2025 and letting go over several of the show’s correspondents and producers this past summer. Some notable alums of the show have been critical of Weiss, including Scott Pelley, who was fired after accusing her of “murdering” the news magazine show. At the same time, Weiss has also been accused of exhibiting political partiality within news coverage, which she’s denied.

There are those who’ve defended Weiss, though, as CBS Evening News anchor Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil denied having experienced news bias. Also, Norah O’Donnell, defended Weiss from critics on social media while announcing her recent return to CBS Mornings. One of 60 Minutes’ newest correspondents, Sir Trevor Phillips, also spoke in defense of Weiss amid her efforts to revamp the show and the company as a whole.

Still, there remains trepidation, not only about the future of CBS News but what a Weiss-run CNN might look like. Former CNN host W. Kamau Bell blasted the notion of Weiss overseeing the company, while another ex-host, Jim Acosta, also shared his f ear that she might “murder” the network. It was also reported this past week that staffers had concerns about Weiss taking over due to her work at the Eye Network. Those alleged claims came on the heels of Paramount settling an antitrust lawsuit, paving the way for the merger.

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At present, there are a number of unknown variables regarding CNN’s future, and there’s been no indication as to when clarity might be provided. Such details may not come until after the Paramount/WBD merger is completely finalized. Until then, analysts can only speculate on what’s to come and how Bari Weiss may or may not be involved.