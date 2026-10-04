Paramount Apparently Took A Big Step Forward In Planning CNN’s Future, But What About Bari Weiss?

The merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery is on the road to being finalized, and questions remain about the various brands that will be impacted. CNN is among the high-profile companies that may or may not be shaken up due to the corporate shift, and there have been varying reports about what’s being planned for the future. Now, it would seem that Paramount has made a major move on that front, and it calls into question how CBS News’ Bari Weiss may or may not fit into the plans for the network.

As of late, there have been varied reports about whether Weiss will run CNN after Paramount CEO David Ellison appointed her to lead CBS News about a year ago. It’s been reported, however, that Ellison has reportedly reached out to current CNN head honcho Mark Thompson and offered him the chance to remain CEO of the network once the merger is finalized. As of this writing, there’s been no confirmation regarding whether such an offer has been made, though this aligns with a previous report about Weiss being passed over.

So, if this is true, then where does it leave Weiss? According to a source for The New York Post, Ellison has allegedly chosen not to give Weiss a management position at CNN post-merger at all. The unnamed individual alleges that Ellison thinks Weiss’ “current role is more than she can handle.” Apparently, though, the public shouldn’t take this as any indication as to how the execs value Weiss. Per the insider, the Ellison family “still loves Bari” and want her with Paramount.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

A lot was said when David Ellison opted to hire Bari Weiss as the head of CBS News, considering she didn’t have any formal experience with broadcast journalism beforehand. Since her hiring, a number of the Free Press Founder’s decisions have been criticized, like her decision to spike a 60 Minutes story about an El Salvador prison and her firings of several notable veterans from the aforementioned show. Since fired correspondent Scott Pelley has criticized Weiss’ leadership, opining that “adult supervision” is needed.

More on Bari Weiss (Image credit: The Free Press, Conversations with Coleman) One Thing Bari Weiss Is (Reportedly) ‘Banking On’ To Get People To Watch CBS Mornings

Weiss’ moves at the Eye Network allegedly played into CNN employees’ reported concerns about her taking over the company. Former employees for the company also didn’t hold back their concerns about Weiss possibly heading up the political news network. Ex-CNN host W. Kamau Bell chastised the notion of Weiss taking the big job, while another former host, Jim Acosta, declared that he didn’t want Weiss to “murder” the network.

Some others, however, have come to Weiss’ defense, including CBS Evening News’ Tony Dokoupil, who denied experiencing any media bias amid Weiss’ tenure and spoke highly of her vision for the company. One of 60 Minutes’ newest broadcasters, Sir Trevor Phillips, also praised Weiss, opining that “she’s one of those people who will either change the world or crash and burn.”

Meanwhile, there are more details that have to be finalized regarding CNN, even if Bari Weiss doesn’t end up leading the company. Mark Thompson is reportedly open to remaining in his post as David Ellison and co. become his bosses. However, should Thompson agree to stay on, it would allegedly be on the condition that he maintains control of the editorial choices CNN makes.