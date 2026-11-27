It's been a rough year for Star Trek, as the 60th anniversary gave fans more heartache than happiness. We lost two big stars in Patrick Stewart and Walter Koenig, Skydance canceled Starfleet Academy, and now we're learning the company also axed Michael Dorn's chances to return as Worf.

We've known for a while that Dorn had pitched a spinoff centered around Worf, and that other franchise actors have supported the idea. Now, we have an update from Dorn about how his pitch to Skydance went, thanks to his interview on The Show People Podcast:

I pitched a Worf show to Alex Kurtzman. And it was purely Star Trek: Worf. Getting back to what it was. He wasn’t Captain [of a Federation starship]. He was trying to hold the Klingon Empire together. But he was on a ship, going out into space. And they said ’Well, that’s very interesting Michael, but we have six episodes already written for a Worf show.'

It's really interesting to hear that Alex Kurtzman and company were already developing a show centered around Worf. It's extra interesting considering that Terry Matalas recently revealed what his plan was for Star Trek: Legacy, and the Klingons played a big part in it. Was the franchise quietly working on a spinoff that would bring the Picard showrunner back into the fold?

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Matalas' pitch, as we've heard, centered around Worf's son, Alexander Rozhenko, and was said to be a Klingon-heavy adventure. I think it's obvious Worf would be involved if that were the case, but we have no idea if this pitch had anything to do with what Kurtzman and his team were working on.

We may never know the answer, because Skydance completed its merger with Paramount and quickly put all further development on Star Trek on pause. According to Dorn, the project was brought up, and the new regime shot it down pretty directly:

Then, all of a sudden, from what I understand, and I heard this straight from the horse’s mouth, a new regime came into the CBS/Paramount thing, and said ‘No, no, we don’t want that.’

That news isn't too surprising, as it's clear at this point Skydance isn't worried about rushing the next phase of Star Trek programming. The company's primary concern is to get the franchise back in theaters, and a script is already in development with hopes it'll achieve that goal.

We also know that Alex Kurtzman's contract is set to expire in 2026, and Skydance has not moved to renew it. With one more season of each Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy set to stream in 2027, it seems there's no rush for Skydance to find the next person to lead the television side of things.

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As for who that person will be, it's anyone's guess. There have been calls for William Shatner to lead the franchise, though he is 95 years old and doesn't watch Trek, so I'm not sure he's the best option. I'm not sure there's anyone the fans are advocating for, provided whoever is picked can figure out a way to get more Trek shows back in development.

Until that happens, we'll just have to keep an eye out for the return of Starfleet Academy and watch old episodes of the classic shows over on Paramount+. I've been working through Star Trek: The Next Generation for a while now, and can confirm the series still stands as one of the best sci-fi shows ever made.