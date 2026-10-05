After Bari Weiss Rumors, CNN’s Head Honcho Addresses His Future With The Network

CNN is one of the major media properties Paramount Skydance will gain ownership of after the conglomerate’s merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. The political news network will mark a major acquisition for the company’s portfolio, and the last few months have been filled with rumors about how it’ll be run moving forward. There was speculation about CBS News’ Bari Weiss possibly running the network post-merger, yet a recent report alleged Weiss wouldn’t fit into those plans. Now, CNN’s current CEO is speaking about the future.

Mark Thompson became the CEO of CNN in 2023 after the firing of his predecessor, Chris Licht. With David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance looking to merge with Thompson’s current employer, WBD, there was speculation as to whether the latter would be kept around. It was recently reported that Ellison reached out to Thompson to offer him the opportunity to remain in his post following the merger. Now, Thompson (via an internal memo obtained by The New York Post) has confirmed he’ll stay on board:

Having now spoken to them [Skydance executives] at length on the topic, I have real confidence that they both understand and will fully support the principle and practice of the kind of independent news that CNN has always stood for.

As part of this, Thompson will now report directly to Ellison and the new co-CEO of Paramount Skydance, Ynon Kreiz. One notable aspect of this development is that it comes ahead of the expiration of Thompson’s current contract, which is set to end this coming spring. However, it’s also reported that he and his new bosses are currently discussing an extension. Based on his remarks in the memo, Thompson seems pleased with Ellison's perspective of CNN.

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There have allegedly been concerns from CNN employees about what the new ownership could mean for the network and whether editorial interference might come into play. As of late, the Paramount-owned CBS News has been accused of being marked by “journalistic interference” under Bari Weiss’ watch. In his memo, Thompson went on to address the “trepidations” that some employees have been feeling about new management:

I know many of you have had trepidations about this moment. That’s understandable – indeed, as I’ve hinted before, I’ve had the odd moment or two myself! But I want to say that on the eve of the acquisition of CNN by Paramount Skydance, I find myself in a very positive frame of mind.

More on Bari Weiss (Image credit: The Free Press) Ex-60 Minutes Editor Breaks Silence On The Show’s Bari Weiss Era, And He Has One Question

As for what this all means for Weiss, Ellison reportedly opted not to give her a managerial position within CNN, but she will remain with CBS News. When Weiss’ name was floated as a potential candidate to lead the Ted Turner-founded network, there was pushback. Former CNN host W. Kamau Bell criticized Weiss’ editorial prowess and expressed discomfort over her possibly taking over his former place of employment. Meanwhile, ex-CNN correspondent Jim Acosta also wondered whether Weiss would “murder” the network.

With Bari Weiss not running CNN, Mark Thompson’s continued tenure ensures that there’s still corporate continuity. Thompson does admit that “specifics of how CNN will plug into and operate in the new company have yet to be finalized”. However, he also stressed that he would maintain “the same responsibilities and prerogatives that I have now.”