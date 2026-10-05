After Bari Weiss Rumors, CNN’s Head Honcho Addresses His Future With The Network
CNN's post-merger path seems to be set.
CNN is one of the major media properties Paramount Skydance will gain ownership of after the conglomerate’s merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. The political news network will mark a major acquisition for the company’s portfolio, and the last few months have been filled with rumors about how it’ll be run moving forward. There was speculation about CBS News’ Bari Weiss possibly running the network post-merger, yet a recent report alleged Weiss wouldn’t fit into those plans. Now, CNN’s current CEO is speaking about the future.
Mark Thompson became the CEO of CNN in 2023 after the firing of his predecessor, Chris Licht. With David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance looking to merge with Thompson’s current employer, WBD, there was speculation as to whether the latter would be kept around. It was recently reported that Ellison reached out to Thompson to offer him the opportunity to remain in his post following the merger. Now, Thompson (via an internal memo obtained by The New York Post) has confirmed he’ll stay on board:
As part of this, Thompson will now report directly to Ellison and the new co-CEO of Paramount Skydance, Ynon Kreiz. One notable aspect of this development is that it comes ahead of the expiration of Thompson’s current contract, which is set to end this coming spring. However, it’s also reported that he and his new bosses are currently discussing an extension. Based on his remarks in the memo, Thompson seems pleased with Ellison's perspective of CNN.
There have allegedly been concerns from CNN employees about what the new ownership could mean for the network and whether editorial interference might come into play. As of late, the Paramount-owned CBS News has been accused of being marked by “journalistic interference” under Bari Weiss’ watch. In his memo, Thompson went on to address the “trepidations” that some employees have been feeling about new management:
As for what this all means for Weiss, Ellison reportedly opted not to give her a managerial position within CNN, but she will remain with CBS News. When Weiss’ name was floated as a potential candidate to lead the Ted Turner-founded network, there was pushback. Former CNN host W. Kamau Bell criticized Weiss’ editorial prowess and expressed discomfort over her possibly taking over his former place of employment. Meanwhile, ex-CNN correspondent Jim Acosta also wondered whether Weiss would “murder” the network.
With Bari Weiss not running CNN, Mark Thompson’s continued tenure ensures that there’s still corporate continuity. Thompson does admit that “specifics of how CNN will plug into and operate in the new company have yet to be finalized”. However, he also stressed that he would maintain “the same responsibilities and prerogatives that I have now.”
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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