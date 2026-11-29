I’ve been following the back and forth between the FCC and ABC for months, and it’s hard to know in a story like this how to even sum up the narrative. The FCC and ABC have been at odds ever since Jimmy Kimmel was suspended for some choice comments related to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. After his suspension, ABC subsequently supported Kimmel’s return to work, and the late night host has spent a portion of his monologues since poking fun at the Trump administration . The FCC head honcho Brendan Carr has not been happy, and other shows on ABC like The View have also been targeted . Now the same dude’s bringing up more legal action.

I think that’s the most succinct way I can compress a long and complicated narrative where neither side is giving in without diving way into the deep end over even more minute interactions, like President Trump calling Jimmy Kimmel a “loser” or the FCC forcing Jimmy Kimmel Live! to take down an interview with then Democratic hopeful James Talerico . The short is that the government entity is displeased about Jimmy Kimmel cracking jokes about the current administration, and many celebs have openly stated they believe there’s a war against free speech going on.

In response, Kimmel has gone harder in the paint and the FCC has pushed for more regulation on the network. Then, ABC sued over the First Amendment right to free speech.

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Now, Brendan Carr is planning to appeal. We know this because he’s said so. In a longer interview with CNBC , Carr was speaking about the FCC’s role in space exploration. During the “Squawk on the Street interview” CNBC brought up the fact ABC is suing the FCC after the FCC requested early renewal licenses for eight of its broadcast stations. Judge Loren AliKhan responded and wrote in her ruling, “Defendants may not retaliate against or punish Plaintiffs and other broadcast license holders for disfavored speech.”

Carr believes that’s not the real issue at hand, telling CNBC when asked about the judge’s ruling:

I think a lot of people struggle to understand the difference between broadcast TV on the one hand and cable or newspapers. Broadcasters have a special deal with the American public where they are supposed to operate in the public interest.

He then responded to CNBC’s comment, which is that they want to “reorient” how broadcast TV works as a whole.

What we’ve been doing is working on dozens of different fronts to ‘reorient’ and make sure different broadcasters are complying with their public interest obligations. You see it with our News Distortion Policy and Equal Time Rule, with our political advertising regulation.

He says they plan to continue to fight against ABC on the legal front and appeal, despite Judge AliKhan’s response.

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We don’t have our eggs in one basket. You want to win every single stage of every single case, but this case will continue. Ultimately the judge got the facts and the law wrong on this one. But that’s OK, we have remedies that we can continue to move forward on. And we’re excited more generally about where things are headed in the broadcast space.

Carr was asked specifically then about what the “judge got wrong” and made vague comments about statements that were attributed to “x” really being about “y.” He also noted there's “Supreme Court precedent” that if an entity is “trying to challenge or block” an FCC decision, the proper channel is “the Court of Appeals.” Because of this, he feels the “District Court” that weighed in shouldn’t have had any power to do so.