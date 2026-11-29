The FCC Still Has ABC And Jimmy Kimmel In Its Sights, And More Legal Action Is Next
The FCC's Brendan Carr did not hold back.
I’ve been following the back and forth between the FCC and ABC for months, and it’s hard to know in a story like this how to even sum up the narrative. The FCC and ABC have been at odds ever since Jimmy Kimmel was suspended for some choice comments related to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. After his suspension, ABC subsequently supported Kimmel’s return to work, and the late night host has spent a portion of his monologues since poking fun at the Trump administration. The FCC head honcho Brendan Carr has not been happy, and other shows on ABC like The View have also been targeted. Now the same dude’s bringing up more legal action.
I think that’s the most succinct way I can compress a long and complicated narrative where neither side is giving in without diving way into the deep end over even more minute interactions, like President Trump calling Jimmy Kimmel a “loser” or the FCC forcing Jimmy Kimmel Live! to take down an interview with then Democratic hopeful James Talerico. The short is that the government entity is displeased about Jimmy Kimmel cracking jokes about the current administration, and many celebs have openly stated they believe there’s a war against free speech going on.
In response, Kimmel has gone harder in the paint and the FCC has pushed for more regulation on the network. Then, ABC sued over the First Amendment right to free speech.
Now, Brendan Carr is planning to appeal. We know this because he’s said so. In a longer interview with CNBC, Carr was speaking about the FCC’s role in space exploration. During the “Squawk on the Street interview” CNBC brought up the fact ABC is suing the FCC after the FCC requested early renewal licenses for eight of its broadcast stations. Judge Loren AliKhan responded and wrote in her ruling, “Defendants may not retaliate against or punish Plaintiffs and other broadcast license holders for disfavored speech.”
Carr believes that’s not the real issue at hand, telling CNBC when asked about the judge’s ruling:
He then responded to CNBC’s comment, which is that they want to “reorient” how broadcast TV works as a whole.
He says they plan to continue to fight against ABC on the legal front and appeal, despite Judge AliKhan’s response.
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Carr was asked specifically then about what the “judge got wrong” and made vague comments about statements that were attributed to “x” really being about “y.” He also noted there's “Supreme Court precedent” that if an entity is “trying to challenge or block” an FCC decision, the proper channel is “the Court of Appeals.” Because of this, he feels the “District Court” that weighed in shouldn’t have had any power to do so.
Carr says they don’t plan to stop pushing broadcasters anytime soon when it comes to what he alleges are “public interest obligations," and he hopes the court case changes tune on appeal. He was asked specifically about Kimmel and declined to comment outside of broad terms, but Kimmel is back from Thanksgiving vacation and scheduled for new episodes this week. I’m interested to see what’s next.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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