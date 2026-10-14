How’s Bari Weiss Feeling Amid Paramount’s Merger? She Shared A Message With CBS News Staffers

The merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery is starting to take effect, with the two entities now collectively becoming Skydance Corporation. Of course, this consolidation may or may not mean major developments for the brands owned by the company. One of those is CBS News, which is currently run by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. There’s been a lot of chatter about how Weiss might fit into future plans and, while she hasn’t responded to those reports, she did recently address the merger with employees.

For months now, there have been rumors about Weiss possibly taking over CNN, one of Skydance’s newly acquired properties. It was more recently asserted that Weiss wouldn’t be named the head of the network, and that was confirmed shortly after, when its current CEO, Mark Thompson, revealed his intention to remain with the brand. With that, Weiss will continue to oversee operations at CBS News. Still, in an internal memo (obtained by TheWrap) that was sent to employees, Weiss acknowledged some uncertainties:

The truth is, there is a lot that we still don’t know. What we can tell you right now is that nothing is going to change. This is a process that’s going to unfold over time.

Skydance now finds itself in a position in which it holds ownership of two massive news brands, which sparks questions about staffing and organizational processes. Employees have allegedly had concerns about job eliminations, as reports have alleged that a “blood bath” will eventually occur. Despite that, there’s still reportedly hope in some circles, and Weiss herself briefly expressed optimism while addressing the unknown variables:

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Obviously, it’s a very exciting day for the company. Tom and I know that it raises infinite questions about CBS News, about what’s next, and we wish that we could answer all of those questions.

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Weiss joined CBS in the fall of 2025, having been hired by Skydance CEO David Ellison, with that move sparking criticism. A major point of contention from critics was the Free Press founder’s lack of experience in the realm of broadcast journalism. Nevertheless, Weiss has reportedly had Ellis’ confidence as well as the respect of some of her colleagues. CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil complimented Weiss while also denying that he’d experienced bias in news coverage since she took over. New 60 Minutes contributor Sir Trevor Phillips also praised Weiss’ direction and approach to the news.

Amid the merger, though, reports continue to swirl around Weiss and her methods of running the aforementioned news company. Multiple sources recently made claims about working with Weiss, with one criticizing her and another defending her. Some of the moves she’s made at CBS – including firing and replacing the vast majority of the 60 Minutes team – has also been criticized. It was purportedly for that reason and more that CNN employees were concerned about her possibly taking over.

In terms of Bari Weiss’ staff at CBS, she also gave them a bit of advice in regards to what they should do as the company changes. She said in the memo that “the best guidance that we can share is that we should focus always on the work that we do.” Weiss reportedly also told employees that they should continue to focus their efforts on crafting content that differentiates them from other outlets. Time will tell how Weiss and co. will move forward post-merger.