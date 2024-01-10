'Piano's The Same': See Richard Sherman Return To Walt Disney's Office To Play A Classic On The Original Piano From 60 Years Ago

2023 marked the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company and the Studio celebrated in the theme parks and on the big and small screens. One of the most notable releases for the 100th anniversary was Once Upon a Studio, an animated short that brought dozens of classic Disney characters together. It also included some touching moments that were only heard but not seen.

One of the truly special moments and best deep-cut references in Once Upon a Studio was the musical moment where Mickey Mouse stops to pay respect to Walt Disney, and a version of the Mary Poppins classic “Feed the Birds” is heard being played by a solo piano. That piano is played by Disney Legend Richard Sherman, and in a behind-the-scenes clip found on Disney+ (via @DrewDisneyDude on Twitter) we see Sherman get behind that same piano, in Walt Disney’s old office, and play “Feed the Birds” as he did so many times, so many years ago.

Starting off the new year with a positive video — here's a behind-the-scenes look at Richard Sherman returning to Walt Disney's office to play “Feed the Birds” for ‘Once Upon a Studio.’ Not only is it the same piano he originally played the song on, the recording was also done on… pic.twitter.com/K3tfW6fzqOJanuary 2, 2024 See more

It’s a classic story that most serious Disney fans know well. “Feed the Birds” was Walt Disney’s favorite song created by the Sherman Brothers, Richard and Robert. They were the in-house Disney songwriters responsible for dozens of the best-known Disney music in theme parks and movies. Reportedly, Walt would frequently, mostly on Friday afternoons, ask the pair to play the song for him. He would just say “Play it” and the brothers would know what he wanted. Walt would just listen and stare out the window, nobody saying anything.

And so, it was on a Friday afternoon that Richard Sherman returned to Walt’s office, which has remained largely intact at the studio thanks to the work of the Walt Disney Archives, and played the song once again for the short.

In the Once Upon a Studio short, the song plays as Mickey Mouse walks by a portrait of Walt Disney on the wall at the studio. He stops and takes off his hat. The music is about the only thing you can hear as we see the mouse look up reverently at his creator. Mickey simply says thanks, before moving on to ensure the show continues.

This wasn’t strictly necessary. Anybody could have played the song, or any classic Disney song, and made the scene work, but it wouldn’t have been the same. Knowing that it’s Richard Sherman on that piano, in that office, elevates the emotion of the moment. If you’ve seen the short without this knowledge, watch it again, and see how it changes.

The number of people who really knew Walt Disney is dwindling. Richard Sherman had a relationship with the man unlike many. The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Studio is ultimately the 100th anniversary of Walt's dream. It's only right that people like Richard Sherman were included in the celebration.