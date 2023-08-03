Seth MacFarlane Shares Picket Line Love For Family Guy's 'Amazing Team,' Reminding Fans That It's Not Just His Show

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue (you can check out the timeline if you need a refresher), Seth MacFarlane , the man behind the voice of the lovable character Peter Griffin, shared a heartwarming image from the picket line. In his message, he reminded fans that Family Guy is not just his show, it also belongs to his "amazing team” behind the scenes of the animated series.

In a heartwarming display of support, The Orville actor took to Twitter this morning to express his appreciation for the talented team keeping Family Guy alive and thriving even without him at the helm. He shared a photo of himself standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the dedicated crew on the picket line and wrote a caption that serves as a poignant reminder that the show's success is not solely a one-person achievement. MacFarlane acknowledged that since "2010," the talented group of "writers, artists, actors, assistants, associates, production staff, etc., etc." have truly worked together to make the show a success. You can find the full message in the embedded tweet below.

Pictured here are some of the incredible members of the Family Guy team this morning. Back in 2010, I was one foot out the door gearing up for "Ted", with no sense yet of the future of the animated series without me. I needn't have worried. The amazing team of writers, artists,… pic.twitter.com/WaWnrVs2PtAugust 1, 2023

MacFarlane also emphasized the importance of providing fair compensation to everyone in the industry, stating that "EVERYONE here deserves to make a comfortable living" for their hard work and dedication. Proudly standing with his team on the picket line, he expressed his support for their cause.

The 2023 Writers Strike, supported by over 11,000 WGA members demanding fair pay , has brought Hollywood to a standstill. Alongside the SAG-AFTRA strike, numerous series and movie productions have stopped. Although there are rumors that Gladiator 2 may continue with body doubles and crowds , many films, including Deadpool 3 , remain shut down until the strike is resolved.

The A Million Ways to Die in the West director has actively shown his support not only for his Family Guy team but also for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. According to Variety , he made a generous donation of $1 million to The Entertainment Community Fund, offering crucial financial aid to industry workers affected by the ongoing strike. The fund has experienced a notable surge, accumulating more than $6.3 million in contributions since May 1, with support from over 7,500 donors who stand in solidarity with film and television workers. Due to the increased demand for emergency financial assistance during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the fund's weekly distributions have risen significantly to approximately $400,000-$500,000, compared to the average of $75,000 per week in the first half of 2023.