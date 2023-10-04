Seth Meyers Marks Return To Late Night With Funny Story About How His Kid Reacted To Dad Being At Home All The Time

Late-night television is finally back following a five-month-long hiatus due to the 2023 WGA writers strike. The end of the strike allowed hosts to quickly return to their posts and resume production with their respective staffs, except Gutfeld! which had already been in production. They all seem relieved to be back, expressing such feelings during their respective monologues. While they may all be excited to be back, no one was apparently happier than Seth Meyers’ 7-year-old, as, during his first show back, the host shared a hilarious story about being home all the time amid the strike.

In his monologue on Monday, the Late Night with Seth Meyers host acknowledged his writers’ strength on the picket lines, as they sought a new contract with the studios. Meyers also thanked his staff for their patience throughout the hiatus. And of course, he shouted out his family for putting up with him during the work stoppage, as he was spending an inordinate amount of time at home. Fans may love his hilarious takes on pop culture and politics and seek out his point of view, but his kids are very much disinterested in what he has to say. Meyers joked:

I’ll never forget the day this summer when my 7 year old came up to me and said ‘Not only do I not care what Rudy Giuliani did today, but I’m not gonna care what he does tomorrow.’ And while I hear that, I do feel like he’s missing out.

It’s understandable that the kid wouldn't care about his dear old dad's razor-sharp takes on the political landscape or the major players at the center of it. However, one would think a number of viewers missed the host's takes. During the late-night hiatus, there were several major news stories that occurred and weren't subject to commentary or scathing remarks from those who deliver them best. I think I speak for everyone when I say it's so good to see Seth Meyers back at 30 Rock and on our TV screens. Also, his kids would probably agree it was very much time for their dad to get back to work. You can see the entirety of his monologue below:

The late-night hosts did collectively try to satisfy audiences' cravings for entertainment. John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers united for a podcast called Strike Force Five and used the revenue to help their crews out during the work stoppage. (Not included was James Corden, as his late night show ended before the strike.) The five stars chatted about their shared experiences as hosts and even interviewed guests, like Jon Stewart and David Letterman. The podcast is coming to an end now that they're all back to hosting their respective shows again. All in all, the series was endlessly enjoyable and some also seemed to appreciate that it spread awareness about those affected most by the strike.

At present, the Late Night host seems more than ready to get back to the old grind. His commentary is much needed, especially considering the social and political backdrop. And of course, it'll also just be fun to see him chopping it up with cool guests again. His 7-year-old may not be the best audience for his jokes or notes on current events, but his regular viewers sure are.

