Shannen Doherty Is Sharing Candid Posts About ‘What Cancer Can Look Like’ After Revealing Stage 4 Diagnosis

Cancer has sadly been a part of Shannen Doherty’s life for many years now, as the actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015. After going into remission, she revealed in 2020 that it had spread, and she had even been dealing with Stage 4 cancer on the set of BH90210 . After announcing to her many fans that the cancer has now spread to her brain, Doherty continues to bravely share her story, getting candid in several Instagram posts about her fears and detailing some of the treatments she’s undergone.

The Mallrats actress began posting new updates from her ongoing journey June 5, with an Instagram video captioned just “January 9, 2023,” that showed Shannen Doherty being fitted for the mask she would wear during radiation treatment for the cancer in her brain. She followed that up the next day with another video that showed her crying as she prepared to undergo her first treatment. The caption on her post read:

January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.

There’s no sugar-coating the struggles of what she’s going through. It’s heartbreaking to see the tears fall from Shannen Doherty’s eyes, as she lay still in preparation for the radiation, especially with her claustrophobia only compounding the fear she already had about her circumstances. Several of her famous friends also seemed to affected by seeing Doherty in pain, and they sent love and prayers in the comments, saying:

You are a warrior – Sarah Michelle Gellar

This is a lot. This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love. 💛 – Selma Blair

Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend. You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it’s understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat. – Kevin Smith

praying for you – Harry Connick Jr.

Thinking of you and sending positive thoughts ❤️ 🙏🏼 – Kyle Richards

A third entry into Shannen Doherty’s journal of sorts came June 14, with another video from January that showed her trying to stay light-hearted as she prepared to go into surgery, with someone explaining the process and what she could expect when it was over. She wrote:

January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like.

Shannen Doherty may not have felt very brave in the moment, but it can hardly be argued how much courage it takes to endure this fight and to do it publicly. Hopefully the Charmed veteran is getting some therapeutic benefits from sharing her journey, because it’s obvious from the comments that she’s making an impact on her followers, with many opening up about their own experiences with cancer.

We’ll have to see if and how much the actress continues to share her insights into what cancer can look like. We at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and best wishes to Shannen Doherty and her loved ones as she continues this difficult journey.