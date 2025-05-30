A Clip Of Joe Biden Comforting Meghan McCain On The View After Dad John's Cancer Diagnosis Is Going Viral Again After She Supported Him
People are talking about this moment from 2017.
Meghan McCain has never been afraid to speak her mind and criticize public figures (like Meghan Markle) and politicians, like Joe Biden, when she does not agree with them. However, despite disagreeing with the former president on many occasions, she released a statement about his recent cancer diagnosis and put politics to the side. Now, a clip of Biden comforting her in 2017 after her own father’s diagnosis is going viral.
The Interaction Joe Biden Had With Meghan McCain About John McCain’s Diagnosis
In the video from a 2017 episode of The View, which you can see below, Meghan McCain spoke about how Biden’s late son Beau was diagnosed with the same cancer her father, John, had. So, when the former vice president appeared on the talk show, he comforted her and discussed his history with glioblastoma as well as his friendship with John McCain:
In an emotional moment, Joe Biden consoles Meghan McCain, whose father was diagnosed with the same cancer as Biden's late son Beau: "There is hope. And if anybody can make it, your dad [can]." pic.twitter.com/5IyS0qAgwsDecember 13, 2017
As you saw, Biden spoke highly of Meghan’s father and how he inspired his son, saying John “gave Beau courage.” Then, he opened up about how much his son admired the former senator's “courage.” He also explained the severity of glioblastoma, saying:
The former president talked about different medical breakthroughs regarding this medical condition, as well as the foundation he works with. On top of that, he comforted Meghan by reiterating the close relationship he shared with her father, even when they disagreed:
Biden then discussed how much he cared for John McCain and vice versa, saying he knew that if something happened, he could count on him to be there. Now, following his own cancer diagnosis, this clip is going viral.
How People Have Reacted To This Clip Of Joe Biden And Meghan McCain
It’s been years since Meghan McCain left The View, however, her turbulent relationship with the daytime talk show is still discussed frequently. She will also criticize The View’s co-hosts when something happens on the show that she disagrees with. That history, as well as her feelings about Biden’s politics, have led to mixed reactions to this clip.
However, many have remained positive and emotional, considering Biden’s current battle with prostate cancer is reminiscent of John McCain’s, as @allenanalysis pointed out:
Earlier in May, news broke that Biden had “an aggressive form of prostate cancer,” per NYT, and it had spread to his bones. Thinking about that and what John McCain went through, this video left many emotional, as they commented:
- I get choked up every time by Biden’s humanity and quite frankly by the deep pain Meghan McCain was feeling. -@DannyHulse3
- Hope🫶🏽 -@babesmile
- As he is now facing this horrible disease...Just a reminder, Meghan is one of the haters, even still, Pres. Biden comforted her. He is a good man with a heart of gold. And yes, now the fight is his. Let's see if she shows him the same compassion & comfort… -@ely_cat2
- This was one of the most touching moments on The View. The way he comforted @MeghanMcCain showed what a truly compassionate man he is. -@popems42
There was also a fair share of comments that called out how Meghan has criticized Biden in the years since this interaction happened.
It’s worth reiterating that after the former president’s diagnosis was made public, John McCain’s daughter issued a statement of support. She wished him “nothing but healing, prayers, light and strength.” She also noted in it that she did not believe this was a time that was “appropriate for politics.”
Now, as we learn more about this tragic diagnosis Joe Biden received as well as where his relationship with Meghan McCain stands, we’ll keep you updated.
