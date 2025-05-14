After Viral Photos In His Underwear, Robert Irwin Explains Why He Wanted To Do Dancing With The Stars
Robert Irwin is thriving!
For years, we’ve seen Robert Irwin interacting with animals, teaching people about wildlife, and following in his dad’s footsteps. However, now, he’s seemingly forging his own path. In the last month specifically, he’s gone viral for an underwear campaign he did with a snake. Plus, now, he’s set to grace the 2025 TV schedule with the next season of Dancing with the Stars, and he’s thrilled about it all.
Robert Irwin Shares His Thoughts On His Viral Underwear Photos
Before Irwin’s Dancing with the Stars involvement was announced, he posted photos from his Bonds underwear campaign. Notably, the photos feature the conservationist in only his underwear, and he’s showing off his abs. He’s also holding a snake, as you can see in the video below:
A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)
A photo posted by on
Overall, the campaign has big Calvin Klein energy, so it’s not surprising that it’s gone viral. While chatting with Extra about it, Irwin explained what it’s been like to witness the big response to his steamy ad:
He went on to explain that the Bonds pitch included them saying it would “celebrate Australian wildlife” as well as his “legacy with conservation.” However, they also wanted to make it “a little bit edgy.” I’d say they accomplished that goal.
Now, as people continue to swoon over this campaign, Robert Irwin is getting ready for his next project that could potentially go viral. And I’m, of course, talking about Dancing with the Stars.
After His Sister Was On Dancing With The Stars, Robert Irwin Is Excited To Follow In Her Footsteps
A decade after his sister Bindi was on Dancing with the Stars with Derek Hough, Robert Irwin is joining the show for Season 34. His sister notably won her season, so the wildlife expert has some big shoes to fill. However, he’s excited about it, and he’s been thinking about it for years, telling the outlet:
To make the quote hit harder, Robert Irwin is only 21 years old, so he’s been thinking, “One day, that’s going to be me,” for about half his life.
I couldn’t be more excited for him, though, and his enthusiasm for the whole process and incorporating what he loves into DWTS is infectious. On top of all that, he has a great attitude about the show and the work he’s done recently. He even said that, like his Bonds ad, he’s probably going to end up shirtless on the ABC competition:
I love that excitement! I also agree, they have to “incorporate khaki” somehow; it’s necessary.
Overall, it seems like Irwin is ready to have a blast on Dancing with the Stars, and I personally can’t wait to tune in with my Disney+ subscription. I’m especially excited to see who his partner ends up being (I'm hoping it's Rylee Arnold). However, only time will tell.
For now, I’m just excited to know that Robert Irwin is excited about everything going on in his life.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
