Simon Cowell Offers Health Update After Being Rushed To The Hospital Over Second E-Bike Accident

Around 18 months after breaking his back while exercising at home via electric bike, America's Got Talent star Simon Cowell has again made headlines and a hospital appearance after an on-road accident that could have turned out far worse for the TV veteran. A few days after the initial event, news broke that a helmet-free Cowell had been hospitalized after a bloody e-bike smash-up left him with a broken arm and other injuries. Thankfully, however, the Emmy-nominated entertainer is now back on the up and up.

With his left arm now rocking a bright yellow cast, which is already covered in doodles from his son Eric, Simon Cowell broke his silence about the accident, offering Daily Mail a positive update about his injuries while also copping to being at fault for not having the proper safety equipment. In his words:

I'm OK. I'm feeling much better thank you. It happened just round the corner. . . . I'm a bit of a nutter. I'll definitely wear a helmet next time.

It was reported that Simon Cowell suffered his accident on Thursday, January 27, in the vicinity of his London home. He was said to be zooming along on his e-bike at speeds of around 20 mph when the wheels hit a wet patch on the ground, sending him flying over the handlebars and crashing down onto the road. Other residents nearby rushed up to stop traffic and offer their assistance, saying that blood was pouring down the AGT judge’s face through visible cuts. It was also suspected at the time that he’d suffered a concussion.

Luckily, the injuries weren’t extremely serious, allowing Cowell to be released from the hospital on the same day he was treated for his broken arm. The producer’s quick road to recovery was certainly documented when he’d broken his back in 2020, as he was back to jet skiing and other activities just a few months after suffering the debilitating injury. At the time, it didn’t stop him from returning to the judges’ table for America’s Got Talent Season 16, so I can’t imagine fans will need to worry about him missing out on any of his upcoming TV work.

While Cowell did opt out of on-screen appearances in both The X Factor Israel and the impending musical game show Walk the Line, he will indeed be part of the fun when NBC debuts America’s Got Talent: Extreme in late February. However, I don’t imagine anyone should expect to see him speeding around London’s streets on an e-bike anytime soon.

According to some sources, he has vowed to give up cycling and won’t get on a bike again after this latest accident. But according to other sources, he has no plans on giving up the cycling life, and has only committed to being better about wearing a safety helmet in the future. The third time is not the charm when it comes to traffic accidents, so let's hope Cowell makes all the right decisions going forward.