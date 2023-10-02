How Fans Of Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell Will Be Able To Honor The Late Singer As He's Laid To Rest

The music world sadly lost one of its own nearly a month ago, when Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell died at the age of 56. Harwell was widely loved by fans, who showed their love for him on social media in the aftermath of his passing. Up to this point, the late frontman’s family and loved ones have mostly sought privacy throughout this time. Now, they’re preparing to lay Harwell to rest and, in doing so, they’ve provided a sweet way for his admirers to honor him.

It’s been confirmed that Steve Harwell has since been cremated and his ashes are set to be buried. According to TMZ , the initial plan was for his remains to be interred at San Jose's Oak Hill Memorial Park, where his mother was laid to rest. However, due to a reported lack of space in proximity to her, Harwell’s ashes will be buried at Los Gatos Memorial Park, which is also located in San Jose. A memorial is currently being planned for October 7, and the late performer’s agent, Robert Hayes, confirmed it’ll be open to the public. The event will then be followed by a reception for close friends and family.

Per the report from the news outlet, it sounds like there’s going to be a significant turnout for the event. 300 fans have apparently confirmed they’ll be in attendance on that day, which is incredibly sweet to hear. What’s also lovely is that the other members of Smash Mouth, who didn’t get to say goodbye , will be present as well. This should be a lovely occasion and one that’ll hopefully honor the memory of the singer in a respectful way.

At the beginning of this past September, it was reported that Steve Harwell was in hospice and only had a short amount of time to live. His agent explained that he was contending with the final stage of liver failure at the time. Harwell had notably dealt with alcoholism during his life and was also diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and Wernicke encephalopathy. Due to the latter two conditions, he ultimately retired from performing in 2021.

More than a few stars shared their recollections of the “Walkin’ on the Sun” performer following his death. Actor and comedian Bert Kreischer honored him by recalling how they once crashed a wedding together . Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian shared a gold, band-inspired bikini post to pay tribute, though she drew some backlash for it. Fans, who’ve shown a fondness for the group’s hit single, “All Star,” have also found plenty of ways to show love.

Surely plenty of them will be happy to do so during the public memorial being held for Steve Harwell. One would think the family appreciates all of the love they and the star himself have been shown over the past month. Harwell leaves behind a cherished body of work, and it’s sure to be enjoyed for years to come.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the relatives and loved ones of Steve Harwell during this time.