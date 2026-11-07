Fans Are Blushing Over Ariana Grande REALLY Hard Launching Her Boyfriend With A Blindfolded Lip Challenge

Ariana Grande has been enjoying time off after her 41-date Eternal Sunshine tour and all her Wicked press, but this week she’s been putting the spotlight on a major life update. She’s officially in a relationship with photographer and pro dancer, Ricky Alvarez. After posting some photos together earlier this week, Grande emphasized their hard launch again with a round of glossy kisses. Fans are all over it.

Ariana Grande took to her R.E.M. Beauty Instagram account on Saturday to share a “What’s on my lips?” challenge she did with a blindfolded Alvarez in promotion of her lip products. Check it out:

How sweet are these two? Here’s how the comment section is reacting to the couple’s R.E.M. Beauty debut:

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“THIS IS THE HARD LAUNCH WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR”

“literally over here blushing so hard like I’m in the room”

“‘what’s on my girlfriend’s lips really’ yep i’m sobbing

“No way I’ve smiled the entire tiiiiime watchingggg 😂😂🤭🤭”

“IM SCREAMING, GIGGLING & KICKING MY FEET RIGHTTT NOWWW !! 🙈🙈”

“I’m obsessed with him for her”

“Oh man I love this for her ❤️”

“i need what they have 😭”

It’s a cheeky little video that shows Ariana Grande trying on different lip glosses and asking Ricky to guess which flavor each one is. It showcases the couple’s cute dynamic and shows these two aren’t going to hide it from anyone.

Did you catch Ricky calling Ari his girlfriend? The video comes just a few days after Grande posted this round of photos with two pics of the couple looking cozy and in love:

They look so happy, and it's making her fans feel like they are on cloud nine with her. Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez actually met back in 2014 during the singer’s Honeymoon Tour when he was one of her backup dancers. They then became an item in 2015, and were together for a year before splitting up. They reportedly remained friends. Then, Ricky came up again in Grande’s 2018 mega-hit “thank u, next” with lyrics that say, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh”.

During Grande’s recent Eternal Sunshine tour, which started in the fallout of her split from Ethan Slater, when she sang “thank u, next” during a show in Austin, Texas, she changed the lyrics: “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he’s still got my back” in June. A few weeks later, during “thank u, next,” she changed the lyrics again to “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back” while in NYC. In August, she posted some vague photos soft-launching their relationship, but this new video really confirms things to me.

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Now, as they settle into their relationship, Ariana Grande's next project on the 2026 movie calendar is Focker-In-Law, which she was rumored to be skipping the press tour for, but a report from People says otherwise. Regardless, the movie will premiere in theaters on November 25.

Meanwhile, Grande and Alvarez look like they're on Honeymoon Ave, and it's so lovely to see them letting the world know it.